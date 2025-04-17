5 best Mega Emboar fan concepts for Pokemon Legends Z-A

In Pokemon Legends Z-A, the Generation V Pokemon Tepig is returning as a potential choice of starter. With Mega Evolution also returning in the game, it's very likely that Tepig's final form, Emboar, will get a new Mega Evolution. While there have been no official confirmations, there have been a series of leaks that imply that the Fire/Fighting Pig will get a boost in the new game.

Fans have already started speculating what this new Mega Emboar could look like. In this article, we will showcase some of the fan art done by these talented artists in their attempts to depict what Mega Emboar could end up being.

Best Mega Emboar fan concepts for Pokemon Legends Z-A

1) A Mega Emboar inspired by Chinese mythology

This Mega Emboar comes from @R.jamez.the.v, who posted it on Instagram. As per the artist, this Mega is inspired by Chinese mythology. It has elongated tusks and eyebrows, the brown fur on its body has rearranged into a coat, and it is surrounded by a golden line symbolizing its mystical inspiration.

2) Mega Emboar wearing a suit of armor

Mega Emboar by @blawn_z on X (Image via X/@ZBlawn)

This Mega Emboar fan concept comes from ZBlawn on X. This take on the Pokemon puts it in a suit of armor, which is what its brown fur seems to have morphed into. Fire sprouts around its face in two spots — around its beard and from the tip of its eyebrows.

3) Mega Emboar with a partial Dark-typing

Mega Emboar by u/El-psy-congroo-01 on Reddit (Image via Reddit/u/El-psy-congroo-01)

u/El-psy-congroo01 posted this fan concept for an Emboar Mega Evolution on Reddit. This version swaps out regular Emboar's Fighting-type for a Dark-type after Mega Evolving. There is precedent for such a type swap, like Gyarados that loses its Flying typing for a Dark typing in its Mega form.

Gyarados swaps its Flying-typing for a Dark-typing when it undergoes Mega Evolution (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Besides the typing change, we can see that Mega Emboar has huge flames spouting from its neck region. There's even a small flame emerging from the tip of its tail, too.

4) Mega Emboar based on the leaks

This fan art comes from @diertagnan, who posted this on X. The idea for this concept, which the artist has also noted, comes from leaks that reportedly reveal Emboar is getting a Mega Evolution. These leaks even gave an idea of what Mega Emboar would look like, which @diertagnan has used in their fan art.

The leaks suggest that Mega Emboar is inspired by ancient Chinese soldiers, a theme we have seen in previous designs on this list. But the leaks also mention the presence of a spear made of flames, which has been beautifully depicted by the artist.

5) Mega Emboar as a quadruped

This version of Mega Emboar comes from @amalryart, posted on Facebook. The artist has actually made a few drastic changes to help Mega Emboar stand out from its base form. For starters, in this design, Emboar appears to move around on all fours after undergoing Mega Evolution.

Additionally, besides the wreath of flames surrounding its face, its head appears to have gained an overall reddish hue. It has also gained a second set of tusks, though these are smaller than the existing ones. Finally, the artist has depicted flaming chains emerging from the fire around its neck.

