5 best Mega Evolutions in competitive Pokemon

Mega Evolutions were introduced in Pokemon in Generation VI. This was a way for certain Pokemon to evolve further than they already could with the help of a Mega Stone. This gave a boost to a lot of creatures who had fallen in viability over the years. In fact, some Mega Evolutions were so powerful that they ended up dominating the competitive scene.

In this article, we will look at the Mega Evolutions that performed the best competitively.

Best 5 Mega Evolutions in competitive Pokemon

1) Mega Rayquaza

Mega Rayquaza in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Rayquaza being a top-tier threat in the competitive scene is no surprise. It's the only Mega Evolution that does not need to hold a Mega Stone, letting it hold whatever item it wants. The only thing it needs to Mega Evolve is the move Dragon Ascent, which is a 120 BP Flying-type move it gets STAB on.

It became a VGC World Champion under Wolfe Glick's stewardship in 2016. As for Singles, it was so powerful that it ended up banned from the Ubers tier, which is where all Box Art Legendaries usually reside. Its existence led to a new tier called Anything Goes, which was a banlist above the Ubers tier.

2) Mega Kangaskhan

Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon VGC (Image via TPC)

Mega Kangaskhan was a shining example of the success of the Mega Evolution concept. Kangaskhan went from a forgettable Normal-type to a terror that every team had to consider while teambuilding. It got the ability Parental Bond, which let single-target damaging moves hit twice, albeit the second move hits half as hard as the first (this would be changed to 25% in Generation VII).

As one of the core members of the CHALK archetype, Mega Kangaskhan saw huge success in VGC. It even won in 2015. As for Singles, this mon was too powerful for regular play and was banned to the Ubers tier.

3) Mega Mawile

Mega Mawile in the anime (Image via TPC)

Mega Mawile was also among the successful Mega Evolutions, transforming a little-used Steel-type into a powerful physical attacker. Not only did it have a 105 Attack stat, but it also gained the ability Huge Power. This doubles its base Attack, effectively giving it 210 Attack. As for those attempting to take advantage of its low Speed stat of 50, it would use the priority move Sucker Punch to take them out.

While Mega Mawile never won Worlds, it was a regular presence and featured in many Top 8 teams. Its overwhelming power saw it banned from Ubers in Singles in Generation VI, though it was allowed back in Generation VII.

4) Mega Gengar

Shiny Mega Gengar in the movie Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel (Image via TPC)

Mega Gengar is a powerful threat thanks to its ability Shadow Tag, which traps opposing Pokemon from switching out. This made it a staple of the already hated PerishTrap combo, where a player would trap the opposition and use the move Perish Song to take them out in a select few turns.

This Mega Evolution was also part of Wolfe Glick's 2016 World's winning team. Additionally, Mega Gengar became too much for even Ubers in Singles and became the second Pokemon to be banished to the banlist of Anything Goes.

5) Mega Salamence

Mega Salamence in the anime (Image via TPC)

Salamence, an already decent mon with 600 BST and the ability Intimidate, got a Mega Evolution in the games — Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. This gave it the Aerilate ability, which not only turned all its Normal-type moves to Flying-type, but also gave them a 30% boost (20% boost from Generation VII onward).

After receiving its Mega Evolution, Salamence would win back-to-back VGC Worlds in 2018 and 2019. Like all the previous entries, Mega Salamence was also banned from regular play in Singles and now resides in Ubers.

