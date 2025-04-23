Top 5 Pokemon VGC teams pros are using, and you should too

To get better at the Pokemon VGC, it may be a good idea to follow the team combinations used by the pros. As of now, Regulation G ends in a few days, on April 30, 2025, at 4:59 PDT. According to the format, each team can use all mons in the game, including one creature that is usually Restricted in the regular Pokemon VGC.

Ad

In this article, we go over some of the best teams piloted by professional players in Pokemon VGC.

Top 5 Pokemon VGC teams pros are using

5) Eric Bush's (Eric B.) San Juan Special Event runner-up team

Eric B.'s San Juan Special Event runner-up team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon Item Ability Tera Type Nature IVs EVs Moves Raging Bolt Booster Energy Protosynthesis Fairy Modest 20 Atk 4 HP / 252 SpA / 252 Spe - Protect - Thunderclap - Draco Meteor - Thunderbolt

Urshifu-Rapid-Strike Choice Scarf Unseen Fist Water Adamant - 236 Atk / 20 SpD / 252 Spe - Surging Strikes - Aqua Jet - Close Combat - U-turn

Pelipper Safety Goggles Drizzle Grass Modest 0 Atk 252 HP / 4 Def / 196 SpA / 4 SpD / 52 Spe - Protect - Hurricane - Weather Ball - Wide Guard

Chien-Pao Focus Sash Sword of Ruin Ghost Jolly - 252 Atk / 4 Def / 252 Spe - Protect - Sucker Punch - Throat Chop - Ice Spinner

Amoonguss Rocky Helmet Regenerator Dark Bold 0 Atk / 27 Spe 236 HP / 164 Def / 108 SpD - Protect - Spore - Rage Powder - Sludge Bomb

Zamazenta Rusted Shield Dauntless Shield Grass Impish - 4 HP / 4 Atk / 244 Def / 4 SpD / 252 Spe - Protect - Body Press - Iron Head - Wide Guard



Ad

Trending

Eric B. picked this team to counter Sun Teams with Pelipper's Drizzle. Additionally, both Zamazenta and Pelipper have Wide Guard to protect them from Calyrex-Shadow's Astral Barrage, which, as a spread move, is stopped by Wide Guard. Raging Bolt and Urshifu-Rapid-Strike are excellent partners for Pelipper, taking advantage of the Rain it sets up to deal massive damage.

Also read: Best Pokemon VGC pick from every region

4) Justin Tang's (Panda) San Antonio Regional champion team

Ad

Panda's San Antonio champion team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Item Ability Tera Type Nature IVs EVs Moves Calyrex-Ice Clear Amulet As One (Glastrier) Fairy Adamant - 252 HP / 116 Atk / 4 Def / 20 SpD / 116 Spe - Glacial Lance - High Horsepower - Protect - Trick Room

Landorus Life Orb Sheer Force Water Modest 0 Atk 244 HP / 4 Def / 124 SpA / 4 SpD / 132 Spe - Earth Power - Sludge Bomb - Sandsear Storm - Protect

Amoonguss Covert Cloak Regenerator Fairy Relaxed 0 Atk / 0 Spe 244 HP / 156 Def / 108 SpD - Pollen Puff - Spore - Protect - Rage Powder

Urshifu-Rapid-Strike Mystic Water Unseen Fist Water Adamant - 204 HP / 188 Atk / 20 Def / 4 SpD / 92 Spe - Surging Strikes - Taunt - Close Combat - Detect

Roaring Moon Booster Energy Protosynthesis Flying Jolly - 148 HP / 84 Atk / 116 Def / 4 SpD / 156 Spe - Knock Off - Acrobatics - Protect - Tailwind

Ogerpon-Hearthflame Hearthflame Mask Mold Breaker Fire Impish - 220 HP / 12 Atk / 252 Def / 4 SpD / 20 Spe - Ivy Cudgel - Horn Leech - Follow Me - Spiky Shield



Ad

Justin Tang won the Pokemon VGC San Antonio 2025 Regionals with a team built around dealing damage and redirecting opposing attacks. Both Ogerpon-Hearthflame and Amoonguss provide their team with redirection support, with the latter even having 0 Speed IVs to outspeed other Amoonguss under Trick Room set up by Calyrex-Ice.

Also read: Why Pokemon Scarlet and Violet should bring back the Regulation H ruleset

3) Luca Ceribelli's (Yume) World Champion team

Yume's World Champion team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Item Ability Tera Type Nature IVs EVs Moves Miraidon Choice Specs Hadron Engine Fairy Modest - 44 HP / 4 Def / 244 SpA / 12 SpD / 204 Spe - Electro Drift - Draco Meteor - Volt Switch - Dazzling Gleam

Whimsicott Covert Cloak Prankster Dark Timid 0 Atk 236 HP / 164 SpD / 108 Spe - Moonblast - Tailwind - Light Screen - Encore

Urshifu-Rapid-Strike Focus Sash Unseen Fist Stellar Adamant - 252 Atk / 4 SpD / 252 Spe - Surging Strikes - Close Combat - Aqua Jet - Protect

Ogerpon-Hearthflame Hearthflame Mask Mold Breaker Fire Adamant - 188 HP / 76 Atk / 52 Def / 4 SpD / 188 Spe - Ivy Cudgel - Wood Hammer - Follow Me - Spiky Shield

Farigiraf Electric Seed Armor Tail Water Bold 6 Atk 204 HP / 164 Def / 4 SpA / 108 SpD / 28 Spe - Foul Play - Psychic Noise - Trick Room - Helping Hand

Iron Hands Assault Vest Quark Drive Bug Brave 0 Spe 76 HP / 180 Atk / 12 Def / 236 SpD - Drain Punch - Low Kick - Wild Charge - Fake Out



Ad

The current World Champion, Luca Ceribelli, used a team focused on Miraidon to lift the trophy. The Pokemon Violet box art Legendary has an insane level of damage output, and while Iron Hands was emerging as a check to it, Luca gave it the Fairy Tera type and dazzling Gleam to tackle it.

With Miraidon setting up Electric Terrain, Luca brought his own Iron Hands (who gets a boost in Electric Terrain) and a Farigiraf holding an Electric Seed (boosts defense once under Electric Terrain). The rest of the team was fairly standard – Whimsicott for Prankster support, Ogerpon for redirection, and Urshifu for raw power.

Ad

Also read: The most successful Pokemon in VGC is not one you'd expect

2) Kyle Livinghouse's (Animus) Top 16 EUIC team

Animus' Top 16 EUIC team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Item Ability Tera Type Nature IVs EVs Moves Urshifu-Rapid-Strike Choice Scarf Unseen Fist Water Adamant - 236 Atk / 20 SpD / 252 Spe - Surging Strikes - Close Combat - U-turn - Aqua Jet



Iron Hands Assault Vest Quark Drive Water Brave 0 Spe 60 HP / 212 Atk / 236 SpD - Fake Out - Heavy Slam - Wild Charge - Low Kick



Chien-Pao Life Orb Sword of Ruin Stellar Jolly - 252 Atk / 4 Def / 252 Spe - Throat Chop - Sucker Punch - Ice Spinner - Protect

Calyrex-Shadow Focus Sash As One (Spectrier) Ghost Timid 0 Atk 252 SpA / 4 SpD / 252 Spe - Astral Barrage - Encore - Psychic - Protect

Weezing-Galar Rocky Helmet Neutralizing Gas Water Bold 0 Atk 252 HP / 244 SpD / 12 Spe - Dazzling Gleam - Taunt - Protect - Toxic Spikes

Dragonite Choice Band Inner Focus Normal Adamant - 252 HP / 252 Atk / 4 Def - Extreme Speed - Outrage - Stomping Tantrum - Aerial Ace



Ad

The most interesting mon on Kyle Livinghouse's team is the Galarian Weezing. With its ability, Neutralizing Gas, it stops other Pokemon's abilities from activating. It is also built defensively, holding a Rocky Helmet to discourage contact moves, 0 Atk IVs to lower Foul Play damage from opponents, and a Bold nature that further boosts its defense.

The rest of his team includes staples like Tera Normal Extreme Speed Dragonite, Calyrex Shadow with a Timid nature, and four attacks Assault Vest Iron Hands.

Ad

Also read: How important are Pokemon abilities in competitive games?

1) Alex Underhill's (Lexicon) Top 16 Global Challenge I team

Lexicon's Top 16 Pokemon VGC Global Challenge I team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Item Ability Tera Type Nature IVs EVs Moves Calyrex-Ice Assault Vest As One (Glastrier) Water Adamant - 244 HP / 116 Atk / 12 Def / 28 SpD / 108 Spe - Glacial Lance - High Horsepower - Crunch - Seed Bomb

Indeedee-F Psychic Seed Psychic Surge Fairy Bold 0 Atk 252 HP / 252 Def / 4 SpD - Follow Me - Psychic - Trick Room - Heal Pulse

Annihilape Focus Sash Defiant Stellar Jolly - 4 HP / 252 Atk / 252 Spe - Close Combat - Rage Fist - Coaching - Taunt

Heatran Zoom Lens Flash Fire Bug Quiet - 252 HP / 4 Atk / 108 Def / 76 SpA / 68 SpD - Magma Storm - Will-O-Wisp - Heavy Slam - Protect

Sinistcha Rocky Helmet Hospitality Dark Bold 0 Atk 252 HP / 108 Def / 4 SpA / 140 SpD / 4 Spe - Matcha Gotcha - Protect - Trick Room - Rage Powder

Iron Valiant Booster Energy Quark Drive Ghost Timid 0 Atk 204 HP / 44 Def / 4 SpA / 4 SpD / 252 Spe - Moonblast - Encore - Coaching - Disable



Ad

Lexicon brings a mix of offense and defense to his Top 16 Global Challenge team focused on Trick Room. Two of his mons — Sinistcha and Indeedee-F — carry the move, but not his Calyrex-Ice, which is built to deal damage and take hits. Additionally, when Trick Room isn't set up, he has Annihilape and Iron Valiant as speedy attackers who also have the move Coaching to support their teammates.

Also read: 5 best strategies you should use to climb Pokemon Scarlet and Violet competitive ladder in VGC

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More