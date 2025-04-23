Top 5 Pokemon VGC teams pros are using, and you should too
To get better at the Pokemon VGC, it may be a good idea to follow the team combinations used by the pros. As of now, Regulation G ends in a few days, on April 30, 2025, at 4:59 PDT. According to the format, each team can use all mons in the game, including one creature that is usually Restricted in the regular Pokemon VGC.
Ad
In this article, we go over some of the best teams piloted by professional players in Pokemon VGC.
Top 5 Pokemon VGC teams pros are using
5) Eric Bush's (Eric B.) San Juan Special Event runner-up team
Eric B. picked this team to counter Sun Teams with Pelipper's Drizzle. Additionally, both Zamazenta and Pelipper have Wide Guard to protect them from Calyrex-Shadow's Astral Barrage, which, as a spread move, is stopped by Wide Guard. Raging Bolt and Urshifu-Rapid-Strike are excellent partners for Pelipper, taking advantage of the Rain it sets up to deal massive damage.
4) Justin Tang's (Panda) San Antonio Regional champion team
Ad
Pokemon
Item
Ability
Tera Type
Nature
IVs
EVs
Moves
Calyrex-Ice
Clear Amulet
As One (Glastrier)
Fairy
Adamant
-
252 HP / 116 Atk / 4 Def / 20 SpD / 116 Spe
- Glacial Lance
- High Horsepower
- Protect
- Trick Room
Landorus
Life Orb
Sheer Force
Water
Modest
0 Atk
244 HP / 4 Def / 124 SpA / 4 SpD / 132 Spe
- Earth Power
- Sludge Bomb
- Sandsear Storm
- Protect
Amoonguss
Covert Cloak
Regenerator
Fairy
Relaxed
0 Atk / 0 Spe
244 HP / 156 Def / 108 SpD
- Pollen Puff
- Spore
- Protect
- Rage Powder
Urshifu-Rapid-Strike
Mystic Water
Unseen Fist
Water
Adamant
-
204 HP / 188 Atk / 20 Def / 4 SpD / 92 Spe
- Surging Strikes
- Taunt
- Close Combat
- Detect
Roaring Moon
Booster Energy
Protosynthesis
Flying
Jolly
-
148 HP / 84 Atk / 116 Def / 4 SpD / 156 Spe
- Knock Off
- Acrobatics
- Protect
- Tailwind
Ogerpon-Hearthflame
Hearthflame Mask
Mold Breaker
Fire
Impish
-
220 HP / 12 Atk / 252 Def / 4 SpD / 20 Spe
- Ivy Cudgel
- Horn Leech
- Follow Me
- Spiky Shield
Ad
Justin Tang won the Pokemon VGC San Antonio 2025 Regionals with a team built around dealing damage and redirecting opposing attacks. Both Ogerpon-Hearthflame and Amoonguss provide their team with redirection support, with the latter even having 0 Speed IVs to outspeed other Amoonguss under Trick Room set up by Calyrex-Ice.
The current World Champion, Luca Ceribelli, used a team focused on Miraidon to lift the trophy. The Pokemon Violet box art Legendary has an insane level of damage output, and while Iron Hands was emerging as a check to it, Luca gave it the Fairy Tera type and dazzling Gleam to tackle it.
With Miraidon setting up Electric Terrain, Luca brought his own Iron Hands (who gets a boost in Electric Terrain) and a Farigiraf holding an Electric Seed (boosts defense once under Electric Terrain). The rest of the team was fairly standard – Whimsicott for Prankster support, Ogerpon for redirection, and Urshifu for raw power.
The most interesting mon on Kyle Livinghouse's team is the Galarian Weezing. With its ability, Neutralizing Gas, it stops other Pokemon's abilities from activating. It is also built defensively, holding a Rocky Helmet to discourage contact moves, 0 Atk IVs to lower Foul Play damage from opponents, and a Bold nature that further boosts its defense.
The rest of his team includes staples like Tera Normal Extreme Speed Dragonite, Calyrex Shadow with a Timid nature, and four attacks Assault Vest Iron Hands.
1) Alex Underhill's (Lexicon) Top 16 Global Challenge I team
Pokemon
Item
Ability
Tera Type
Nature
IVs
EVs
Moves
Calyrex-Ice
Assault Vest
As One (Glastrier)
Water
Adamant
-
244 HP / 116 Atk / 12 Def / 28 SpD / 108 Spe
- Glacial Lance
- High Horsepower
- Crunch
- Seed Bomb
Indeedee-F
Psychic Seed
Psychic Surge
Fairy
Bold
0 Atk
252 HP / 252 Def / 4 SpD
- Follow Me
- Psychic
- Trick Room
- Heal Pulse
Annihilape
Focus Sash
Defiant
Stellar
Jolly
-
4 HP / 252 Atk / 252 Spe
- Close Combat
- Rage Fist
- Coaching
- Taunt
Heatran
Zoom Lens
Flash Fire
Bug
Quiet
-
252 HP / 4 Atk / 108 Def / 76 SpA / 68 SpD
- Magma Storm
- Will-O-Wisp
- Heavy Slam
- Protect
Sinistcha
Rocky Helmet
Hospitality
Dark
Bold
0 Atk
252 HP / 108 Def / 4 SpA / 140 SpD / 4 Spe
- Matcha Gotcha
- Protect
- Trick Room
- Rage Powder
Iron Valiant
Booster Energy
Quark Drive
Ghost
Timid
0 Atk
204 HP / 44 Def / 4 SpA / 4 SpD / 252 Spe
- Moonblast
- Encore
- Coaching
- Disable
Ad
Lexicon brings a mix of offense and defense to his Top 16 Global Challenge team focused on Trick Room. Two of his mons — Sinistcha and Indeedee-F — carry the move, but not his Calyrex-Ice, which is built to deal damage and take hits. Additionally, when Trick Room isn't set up, he has Annihilape and Iron Valiant as speedy attackers who also have the move Coaching to support their teammates.
Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."
Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.
In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books.