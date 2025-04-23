  • home icon
Top 5 Pokemon VGC teams pros are using, and you should too

By Akash Sil
Modified Apr 23, 2025 08:10 GMT
Pokemon VGC (Image via The Pokemon Company)
We look the the top five teams pros are using at the Pokemon VGC (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To get better at the Pokemon VGC, it may be a good idea to follow the team combinations used by the pros. As of now, Regulation G ends in a few days, on April 30, 2025, at 4:59 PDT. According to the format, each team can use all mons in the game, including one creature that is usually Restricted in the regular Pokemon VGC.

In this article, we go over some of the best teams piloted by professional players in Pokemon VGC.

Top 5 Pokemon VGC teams pros are using

5) Eric Bush's (Eric B.) San Juan Special Event runner-up team

Eric B.'s San Juan Special Event runner-up team (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Eric B.'s San Juan Special Event runner-up team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon

Item

Ability

Tera Type

Nature

IVs

EVs

Moves

Raging Bolt

Booster Energy

Protosynthesis

Fairy

Modest

20 Atk

4 HP / 252 SpA / 252 Spe

- Protect

- Thunderclap

- Draco Meteor

- Thunderbolt


Urshifu-Rapid-Strike

Choice Scarf

Unseen Fist

Water

Adamant

-

236 Atk / 20 SpD / 252 Spe

- Surging Strikes

- Aqua Jet

- Close Combat

- U-turn


Pelipper

Safety Goggles

Drizzle

Grass

Modest

0 Atk

252 HP / 4 Def / 196 SpA / 4 SpD / 52 Spe

- Protect

- Hurricane

- Weather Ball

- Wide Guard


Chien-Pao

Focus Sash

Sword of Ruin

Ghost

Jolly

-

252 Atk / 4 Def / 252 Spe

- Protect

- Sucker Punch

- Throat Chop

- Ice Spinner


Amoonguss

Rocky Helmet

Regenerator

Dark

Bold

0 Atk / 27 Spe

236 HP / 164 Def / 108 SpD

- Protect

- Spore

- Rage Powder

- Sludge Bomb


Zamazenta

Rusted Shield

Dauntless Shield

Grass

Impish

-

4 HP / 4 Atk / 244 Def / 4 SpD / 252 Spe

- Protect

- Body Press

- Iron Head

- Wide Guard


Eric B. picked this team to counter Sun Teams with Pelipper's Drizzle. Additionally, both Zamazenta and Pelipper have Wide Guard to protect them from Calyrex-Shadow's Astral Barrage, which, as a spread move, is stopped by Wide Guard. Raging Bolt and Urshifu-Rapid-Strike are excellent partners for Pelipper, taking advantage of the Rain it sets up to deal massive damage.

Also read: Best Pokemon VGC pick from every region

4) Justin Tang's (Panda) San Antonio Regional champion team

Panda's San Antonio champion team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon

Item

Ability

Tera Type

Nature

IVs

EVs

Moves

Calyrex-Ice

Clear Amulet

As One (Glastrier)

Fairy

Adamant

-

252 HP / 116 Atk / 4 Def / 20 SpD / 116 Spe

- Glacial Lance

- High Horsepower

- Protect

- Trick Room


Landorus

Life Orb

Sheer Force

Water

Modest

0 Atk

244 HP / 4 Def / 124 SpA / 4 SpD / 132 Spe

- Earth Power

- Sludge Bomb

- Sandsear Storm

- Protect


Amoonguss

Covert Cloak

Regenerator

Fairy

Relaxed

0 Atk / 0 Spe

244 HP / 156 Def / 108 SpD

- Pollen Puff

- Spore

- Protect

- Rage Powder


Urshifu-Rapid-Strike

Mystic Water

Unseen Fist

Water

Adamant

-

204 HP / 188 Atk / 20 Def / 4 SpD / 92 Spe

- Surging Strikes

- Taunt

- Close Combat

- Detect


Roaring Moon

Booster Energy

Protosynthesis

Flying

Jolly

-

148 HP / 84 Atk / 116 Def / 4 SpD / 156 Spe

- Knock Off

- Acrobatics

- Protect

- Tailwind


Ogerpon-Hearthflame

Hearthflame Mask

Mold Breaker

Fire

Impish

-

220 HP / 12 Atk / 252 Def / 4 SpD / 20 Spe

- Ivy Cudgel

- Horn Leech

- Follow Me

- Spiky Shield


Justin Tang won the Pokemon VGC San Antonio 2025 Regionals with a team built around dealing damage and redirecting opposing attacks. Both Ogerpon-Hearthflame and Amoonguss provide their team with redirection support, with the latter even having 0 Speed IVs to outspeed other Amoonguss under Trick Room set up by Calyrex-Ice.

Also read: Why Pokemon Scarlet and Violet should bring back the Regulation H ruleset

3) Luca Ceribelli's (Yume) World Champion team

Yume's World Champion team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon

Item

Ability

Tera Type

Nature

IVs

EVs

Moves

Miraidon

Choice Specs

Hadron Engine

Fairy

Modest

-

44 HP / 4 Def / 244 SpA / 12 SpD / 204 Spe

- Electro Drift

- Draco Meteor

- Volt Switch

- Dazzling Gleam


Whimsicott

Covert Cloak

Prankster

Dark

Timid

0 Atk

236 HP / 164 SpD / 108 Spe

- Moonblast

- Tailwind

- Light Screen

- Encore


Urshifu-Rapid-Strike

Focus Sash

Unseen Fist

Stellar

Adamant

-

252 Atk / 4 SpD / 252 Spe

- Surging Strikes

- Close Combat

- Aqua Jet

- Protect


Ogerpon-Hearthflame

Hearthflame Mask

Mold Breaker

Fire

Adamant

-

188 HP / 76 Atk / 52 Def / 4 SpD / 188 Spe

- Ivy Cudgel

- Wood Hammer

- Follow Me

- Spiky Shield


Farigiraf

Electric Seed

Armor Tail

Water

Bold

6 Atk

204 HP / 164 Def / 4 SpA / 108 SpD / 28 Spe

- Foul Play

- Psychic Noise

- Trick Room

- Helping Hand


Iron Hands

Assault Vest

Quark Drive

Bug

Brave

0 Spe

76 HP / 180 Atk / 12 Def / 236 SpD

- Drain Punch

- Low Kick

- Wild Charge

- Fake Out


The current World Champion, Luca Ceribelli, used a team focused on Miraidon to lift the trophy. The Pokemon Violet box art Legendary has an insane level of damage output, and while Iron Hands was emerging as a check to it, Luca gave it the Fairy Tera type and dazzling Gleam to tackle it.

With Miraidon setting up Electric Terrain, Luca brought his own Iron Hands (who gets a boost in Electric Terrain) and a Farigiraf holding an Electric Seed (boosts defense once under Electric Terrain). The rest of the team was fairly standard – Whimsicott for Prankster support, Ogerpon for redirection, and Urshifu for raw power.

Also read: The most successful Pokemon in VGC is not one you'd expect

2) Kyle Livinghouse's (Animus) Top 16 EUIC team

Animus' Top 16 EUIC team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon

Item

Ability

Tera Type

Nature

IVs

EVs

Moves

Urshifu-Rapid-Strike

Choice Scarf

Unseen Fist

Water

Adamant

-

236 Atk / 20 SpD / 252 Spe

- Surging Strikes

- Close Combat

- U-turn

- Aqua Jet



Iron Hands

Assault Vest

Quark Drive

Water

Brave

0 Spe

60 HP / 212 Atk / 236 SpD

- Fake Out

- Heavy Slam

- Wild Charge

- Low Kick



Chien-Pao

Life Orb

Sword of Ruin

Stellar

Jolly

-

252 Atk / 4 Def / 252 Spe

- Throat Chop

- Sucker Punch

- Ice Spinner

- Protect


Calyrex-Shadow

Focus Sash

As One (Spectrier)

Ghost

Timid

0 Atk

252 SpA / 4 SpD / 252 Spe

- Astral Barrage

- Encore

- Psychic

- Protect


Weezing-Galar

Rocky Helmet

Neutralizing Gas

Water

Bold

0 Atk

252 HP / 244 SpD / 12 Spe

- Dazzling Gleam

- Taunt

- Protect

- Toxic Spikes


Dragonite

Choice Band

Inner Focus

Normal

Adamant

-

252 HP / 252 Atk / 4 Def

- Extreme Speed

- Outrage

- Stomping Tantrum

- Aerial Ace


The most interesting mon on Kyle Livinghouse's team is the Galarian Weezing. With its ability, Neutralizing Gas, it stops other Pokemon's abilities from activating. It is also built defensively, holding a Rocky Helmet to discourage contact moves, 0 Atk IVs to lower Foul Play damage from opponents, and a Bold nature that further boosts its defense.

The rest of his team includes staples like Tera Normal Extreme Speed Dragonite, Calyrex Shadow with a Timid nature, and four attacks Assault Vest Iron Hands.

Also read: How important are Pokemon abilities in competitive games?

1) Alex Underhill's (Lexicon) Top 16 Global Challenge I team

Lexicon's Top 16 Pokemon VGC Global Challenge I team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon

Item

Ability

Tera Type

Nature

IVs

EVs

Moves

Calyrex-Ice

Assault Vest

As One (Glastrier)

Water

Adamant

-

244 HP / 116 Atk / 12 Def / 28 SpD / 108 Spe

- Glacial Lance

- High Horsepower

- Crunch

- Seed Bomb


Indeedee-F

Psychic Seed

Psychic Surge

Fairy

Bold

0 Atk

252 HP / 252 Def / 4 SpD

- Follow Me

- Psychic

- Trick Room

- Heal Pulse


Annihilape

Focus Sash

Defiant

Stellar

Jolly

-

4 HP / 252 Atk / 252 Spe

- Close Combat

- Rage Fist

- Coaching

- Taunt


Heatran

Zoom Lens

Flash Fire

Bug

Quiet

-

252 HP / 4 Atk / 108 Def / 76 SpA / 68 SpD

- Magma Storm

- Will-O-Wisp

- Heavy Slam

- Protect


Sinistcha

Rocky Helmet

Hospitality

Dark

Bold

0 Atk

252 HP / 108 Def / 4 SpA / 140 SpD / 4 Spe

- Matcha Gotcha

- Protect

- Trick Room

- Rage Powder


Iron Valiant

Booster Energy

Quark Drive

Ghost

Timid

0 Atk

204 HP / 44 Def / 4 SpA / 4 SpD / 252 Spe

- Moonblast

- Encore

- Coaching

- Disable


Lexicon brings a mix of offense and defense to his Top 16 Global Challenge team focused on Trick Room. Two of his mons — Sinistcha and Indeedee-F — carry the move, but not his Calyrex-Ice, which is built to deal damage and take hits. Additionally, when Trick Room isn't set up, he has Annihilape and Iron Valiant as speedy attackers who also have the move Coaching to support their teammates.

Also read: 5 best strategies you should use to climb Pokemon Scarlet and Violet competitive ladder in VGC

Check out our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guides here:

Akash Sil

Akash Sil

Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."

Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.

In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books.

