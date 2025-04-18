5 best Mega Meganium fan concepts for Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A is bringing back Chikorita as the Grass-type Starter. And with the return of the fan favorite mechanic Mega Evolution, players are expecting Meganium, Chikorita's final stage, to be one of the new critters to get access to it. There have been a series of leaks that allude to all three Starters — including Meganium — getting new Mega forms.

Some fans have shared their depictions of what a potential Mega Meganium could look like. In this article, we'll spotlight a few fan art pieces showcasing Meganium after it undergoes Mega Evolution.

Best Mega Meganium fan concepts for Pokemon Legends Z-A

1) Mega Meganium with a long neck and a large flower

Posts from the pokemon community on Reddit Expand Post

This piece of Mega Meganium fan art comes from u/Imozartt87, who posted their artwork on Reddit. This version of Meganium's Mega Evolution possesses a long neck and antennae, as well as a larger flower around its neck with luminescent petals. The artist also added a new element — a thorny vine emerging from the flower and rising to the dinosaur's head.

2) This version of Mega Meganium gains Fairy as a secondary typing

Mega Meganium fan concept by u/El-psy-congroo01 (Image by u/El-psy-congroo01 on Reddit)

u/El-psy-congroo01 shared this version of Mega Meganium. Their concept has given the critter an additional Fairy typing. Fans have noted the Fairy-type move Disarming Voice seemingly included in Chikorita's moveset, so there is a possibility of that happening.

As for the design, the artist shifted the neck flower to Meganium's back, with the petals resembling wings. There's also a white bud-like shape on Meganium's breast, and its antennae are elongated.

3) Mega Meganium in 3D

Expand Tweet

Fan artist @CardnIH tried out something a bit more innovative. They rendered a 3D model of what Mega Meganium could look like based on the leaks. As per the reports, Meganium's Mega Evolution will incorporate partial Fairy-typing.

In regards to the design, the artist has depicted the giant green critter with larger antennae, huge pink petals with a yellow border, and pink "socks".

4) Mega Meganium with a neck flower that appears almost wing-like

Artist @pokeartiste.101 created this version of Mega Meganium, which was posted by @collectibals on Instagram. The artist has given Mega Meganium a secondary Fairy type, which aligns with the recent leaks.

This design leans into the fairy aspect, with the critter's neck flower petals resembling fairy wings, potentially for flight. Its antennae are the smallest we have seen so far, standing upright and colored purple. Finally, its tail sports little red spikes, presumably to ward off attackers lurking behind.

5) Mega Meganium with petals on its head

Mega Meganium fan art by @MadZygardeCore on X (Image via @MadZygardeCore)

This interpretation of Mega Meganium was shared by @MadZygardeCore on X. This design features petals emerging from the critter's crest and chin. Its neck also appears to be longer and sports huge petals at the end. This Mega Meganium also has a few purple petals growing along its tail, ending in a white tip.

