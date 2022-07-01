5 cutest baby Pokemon in the series ranked

Often born from eggs in the Pokemon series, baby Pokemon serves as a precursor to evolution for many of the game's existing Pokemon. The collection of baby Pokemon has increased in nearly every entry throughout the mainline Pokemon series, providing trainers with more opportunities to breed or otherwise capture them.

Although they aren't effective in battle until they evolve, there's no doubt that many baby Pokemon are quite adorable to compensate. With such an extensive roster of these infants to choose from, it isn't easy to contend with which are truly the cutest. However, trainers can find some excellent contenders for the cutest babies in the franchise down below.

Baby Pokemon are one of the iconic aspects of the franchise

5) Mime Jr.

Mime Jr. in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though Mr. Mime can be offputting to some due to its unending gaze and unusual movements, Mime Jr. possesses none of these problems. It's small, pink, and bubbly, and it's hard not to love its little clown nose.

Its Psychic/Fairy-typing is difficult to find in many cases. As long as Pokemon trainers don't have a troubling case of Caulrophobia, Mime Jr. should appeal to them. Sadly, once it evolves, its cuteness takes a nose dive. So players may want to give it an Everstone to hold.

4) Mantyke

A pool of Mantyke in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mantine is already quite a cute Water/Flying-type Pokemon, but it can't hold a candle to its baby form. Mantyke is just a tiny Manta Ray with a constant expression of happiness.

It uses its tiny head antennae to sense vibrations in the water, and its triumphant nature is almost infectious. Granted, Mantyke doesn't have any Remoraid friends attached to it, but doesn't seem to mind.

3) Munchlax

Munchlax's official art in Pokemon Sun & Moon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It might have a goofy expression, but there's little doubt that Munchlax is an adorable baby Pokemon. Unlike its evolution Snorlax, it's much more active and energetic. But it still wants to eat nearly everything in sight and nap whenever possible.

Its cuteness is likely part of why it was the first Generation IV Pokemon revealed by Game Freak. Munchlax may not have grown into its body yet, but with enough time and Friendship Points, it'll become a lumbering Snorlax in no time.

2) Togepi

Togepi and its evolutions (Image via North/Youtube)

The first baby Pokemon many of the franchise's fans saw, Togepi was introduced early in the anime before appearing in Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal.

Togepi was often seen with Misty in the anime as a small Pokemon with an egg for a body. Meanwhile, in the Generation II games, it emerged from the first egg trainers received from Professor Elm.

It's essentially the mascot of baby Pokemon at large, and even its cry and mannerisms are adorable. Even its evolutions, Togetic and Togekiss, retain their cute demeanor.

1) Pichu

Pikachu with a shiny Pichu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pikachu is the Pokemon franchise's mascot for multiple reasons, including its cuteness factor. However, Pichu ratchets that cuteness up even more. This Pokemon somehow managed to take a fan favorite and make it even more beloved. Its popularity has even seen its inclusion in non-Pokemon titles like the Super Smash Bros. series, originally debuting in Super Smash Bros. Melee in 2001.

Like many baby Pokemon, Pichu evolves into Pikachu once it has built many Friendship Points with its trainer. However, if players want to keep this adorable electric mouse right where it is, give it an Everstone. It'll continue to level up and learn moves while abstaining from evolution.

Players can also cancel Pichu's evolution in most Pokemon games by pressing the cancel button (usually B) before completing the process. It may not be much in the way of battling, but Pichu is nearly unbeatable in its precious appearance.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far