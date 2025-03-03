5 most exciting Pokemon Day 2025 announcements

Pokemon Day 2025 introduced several exciting updates for both new and old games and shows, including fresh installments, updates, and events. The news was revealed during a broadcast presentation on February 27, 2025, through the game's official YouTube channel. Among the biggest highlights were the release window of Pokemon Legends: Z-A and an unexplored competitive game called Pokemon Champions.

This list focuses on the five enthralling announcements made during Pokemon Presents on Pokemon Day in 2025.

5 huge reveals of Pokemon Day 2025 and Pokemon Presents

1) Pokemon Legends: Z-A’s release window revealed

Pokemon Legends: Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fans have been eagerly waiting to know the release date for Pokemon Legends: Z-A since its initial announcement on February 26, 2024. This particular topic bugged everyone out in the past, but Pokemon Day 2025 finally unveiled that the game will be out sometime in late 2025. It also presented how the game will appear on Nintendo Switch, showcasing its graphics, buildings, characters, and more.

Also read: Legends Z-A starters and returning Mega Evolutions revealed

Additionally, the trailer of Pokemon Legends: Z-A showed fans that the game will take place in Lumiose City. Players will have the option to pick their first partner creature from Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile.

2) Pokemon Champions

Pokemon Champions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Day 2025 made a huge announcement that a new title called Pokemon Champions is now in development. While no release date was shared, the presentation confirmed that the game will be available on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

This announcement has created a buzz in the community, making fans wonder whether or not this new style of game could be considered ground-breaking. Pokemon Champions is based on traditional turn-based battles and will likely take competitive matches to the next level.

3) Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Triumphant Light expansion

Triumphant Light booster pack (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Day 2025 announced that a new booster pack, Triumphant Light, is coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket. It made its way into the game on February 28, 2025, just a day after Pokemon Presents. This announcement caught many TCG Pocket players off guard since the Space-Time Showdown expansion was recently released on January 29, 2025.

The Triumphant Light set has a total of 96 cards, with Arceus ex and Leafeon ex being the most desired ones. This expansion sports 13 two-star Gold cards (with 4 two-star rainbow holographic), 6 one-star Gold cards, one full-art immersive card for Arceus ex, and a Gold Crown card for the same Pokemon.

4) A new season of Pokemon GO

Might and Mastery (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Dual Destiny season will finally come to an end on March 4 at 9:59 AM local time. Pokemon Day 2025 mentioned that a new season called Might and Mastery will follow, running for three months until June 3, 2025, at 10 AM local time.

In the next season of Niantic’s mobile game, the following Pokemon will come as debutants:

Nickit and its Evolution, Thievul

Gigantamax Machamp

Dynamax form of Raikou, Entei, and Suicune

Shiny variation of Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge

Kubfu, Urshifu (Single Strike Style), and Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style)

5) New licenses for Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Day 2025 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Day 2025 mentioned that Pokemon Unite will introduce three new licenses for Suicune, Alolan Raichu, and Alcremie this year. Suicune has already become available to obtain on March 1, 2025. Players will be able to get their hands on Alolan Raichu in April and Alcremie sometime later in 2025.

Also read: How to get Suicune in Pokemon Unite

Another exciting announcement for Pokemon Unite was a new combat mode that will be available for the teams to participate in. It will be called 500-Point Mode, and teams who score 500 points first will secure wins.

