How to get Suicune in Pokemon Unite 

Suicune has finally joined Pokemon Unite, introducing a new dynamic to the battlefield. The first Special Attacking All-Rounder, Suicune presents a distinct playstyle that differs from other fighters. Players willing to add this Legendary Pokemon to their collection have to join the Suicune Commemorative Event. The event lasts from March 1 to March 26, 2024, and offers a unique method of acquiring Suicune's Unite license.

Players can earn Glacial Stream Coins by completing event challenges, which are required to free Suicune. Here’s everything you need to know to secure Suicune and make the most of the event.

How to obtain Suicune in Pokemon Unite

The Suicune's Glacial Stream Challenge (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The key to obtaining Suicune lies in the Glacial Stream Challenge. Throughout this event, you must complete missions and progress across event maps to earn Glacial Stream Coins, which can be exchanged for Suicune’s license. You will need 1,000 Glacial Stream Coins to exchange for Suicune’s license.

Steps to complete the Glacial Stream Challenge:

1) Log in daily to obtain dice: Each day, you receive one die, which is used to advance across the event map. You can only hold one login die at a time.

2) Rolling the die: Rolling the die moves you forward by the number rolled. If unsatisfied with the result, you can use Aeos Coins to reroll. The reroll will always result in a higher number than the previous roll. Each die can be rerolled up to five times.

3) Tile missions: When you land on a tile, complete a mission before rolling again. These missions are simple, such as knocking out 12 Pokemon or participating in a match where Buzzwole is present on either team. You can also complete missions instantly by spending 5 Aeos Gems.

4) Earning Glacial Stream Coins: At the end of each map, you receive a random number of Glacial Stream Coins:

100 Coins (90% chance)

150 Coins (10% chance)

6) Lucky squares: Landing on a lucky square advances you forward by one to three tiles randomly, helping you reach the map’s end faster.

7) Additional dice: Aside from daily logins, you can earn up to 10 extra dice through the Glacial Stream Support Log-In Bonus and Glacial Stream Coin Collection Challenge.

Tips to get Suicune faster

Instantly complete a map: If you want to skip rolling and mission completions, instantly finish a map for 195 Aeos Gems . Keep in mind that this only completes your current map and does not grant 1,000 Coins instantly.

If you want to skip rolling and mission completions, . Keep in mind that this only completes your current map and does not grant 1,000 Coins instantly. Log in daily: Since dice are limited, logging in every day ensures you maximize your movement across the event maps.

Since dice are limited, logging in every day ensures you maximize your movement across the event maps. Prioritize tile missions: Completing tile missions as soon as possible prevents delays in rolling the die again.

Pokemon Unite Suicune’s unique Fairy-Tale Style Holowear

Fairy-Tale Style: Suicune (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As part of Suicune’s debut, a special Fairy-Tale Style: Suicune Holowear is available in the Glacial Stream Exchange for 1,500 Glacial Stream Coins. While this Holowear adds an elegant look to Suicune, focus on unlocking Suicune’s license first before spending their hard-earned coins on cosmetics.

The Suicune Commemorative Event is a great opportunity to add this Legendary Pokemon to your roster for free. By logging in daily, finishing missions, and utilizing effective dice rolls, you can obtain Suicune without using Aeos Gems.

With its fresh Special Attacks and unique role as a ranged All-Rounder, Suicune is a unique asset for any team. Ensure you cash in on the event before it expires on March 26, 2024.

