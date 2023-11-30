5 Hisuian forms still missing in Pokemon GO

The realm of Pokemon GO keeps growing with the introduction of new creatures. Although many Hisuian forms of Pocket Monsters have debuted in the game over the last few years, a few remain absent. These species have piqued trainers' curiosity, as they have unique typings and captivating moves, which can alter the dynamics in PVP and PVE battles.

This article lists five Hisuian variants that have yet to arrive in Pokemon GO.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Hisuian forms yet to debut in Pokemon GO

1) Hisuian Zorua

Hisuian Zorua (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Trickster Hisuian Zorua unexpectedly emerged as an unforeseen surprise in the main series game, boasting a dual Normal/Ghost-type composition distinct from its Gen 5 counterpart. Known as the "Tricky Fox Pokemon," its lore speaks of a departed soul reincarnated in Hisui, harnessing energy from resentment to manifest as adversaries.

In the main series games, this evolution line possesses the ability "Illusion," which allows a Pokemon to appear as the last non-fainted member in its trainer's party when entering battle. However, this disguise breaks when the Pokemon with illusion takes damage from an attack. This mechanic would be exciting in Pokemon GO, making both PVP and PVE dynamic with great strategic plays.

2) Hisuian Zoroark

Hisuian Zoroark (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Illusionist critter is the evolved form of Hisuian Zorua. Hisuian Zoroark continues the lineage of surprises. Fans did not expect this creature's variant form or unique and captivating design.

Being the first of its kind as a Normal/Ghost-type Pokemon, it holds unique immunities that set it apart. Its resistance to Fighting and Ghost-type moves leaves it solely vulnerable to Dark-type attacks, making battles a strategic dance for trainers in Pokemon GO.

3) Hisuian Lilligant

Hisuian Lilligant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Hisuian Lilligant is a Grass/Fighting type. This creature mirrors pure elegance, as seen first as a Frenzied Noble within the Hisui region in the main game series.

Hisuian Lilligant evolves from a regular Petilil using a Sun Stone in Legends: Arceus might translate into certain requirements for this evolution in Pokemon GO. Its adaptation to snow-covered mountains manifests in its robust legs and a fragrant scent from its flower crown, instilling courage in those nearby.

4) Hisuian Sliggoo

Hisuian Sliggoo (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A unique Steel/Dragon type, Hisuian Sliggoo evolves from a regular Goomy at level 40 during rain in Legends: Arceus. Pokemon GO could anticipate some similar levels of complexity for this evolution process. Its metallic shell, born from the reaction between its skin mucus and Hisui's iron-rich waters, reflects its melancholic nature.

Trainers anticipate its arrival, intrigued by its distinct typing and potential combat prowess. Players also anticipate that this evolution line will be rare or only available through events or research.

5) Hisuian Goodra

Hisuian Goodra (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Evolving from a Hisuian Sliggoo, Hisuian Goodra, a Steel/Dragon type, stands as a coveted Hisui pseudo-legendary. Known as the Shell Bunker Pokemon, its control over the hardness of its metallic shell adds depth to its persona. Its intense attachment to those it holds dear is an additional factor for fans having a special liking for this creature.

Like Hisuian Sliggoo, this final evolution might also have specific requirements, as many pseudo-legendaries in the game do. Hisuian Goodra's diverse move pool in the main series game hints at the exciting strategies it could bring to the PVE and PVP battle in Pokemon GO, elevating the gameplay experience for trainers worldwide.

While Pokemon GO enthusiasts eagerly await the arrival of these Hisuian forms, the anticipation stems from their potential in PvP and PvE scenarios. Critters in the title often make debuts during events offering dynamic changes, which can also be expected for these five.

As the Pokemon GO world continues to evolve and expand, the expectation for these missing Hisuian forms remains high, adding to the excitement of what lies ahead in the captivating realm of augmented reality Pokémon catching.