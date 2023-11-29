Pokemon GO Battle League's Season 17, Timeless Travels, will kick off on December 1, 2023, at 1 pm PT. Niantic has shared a list of balance changes coming to attacks as well as additions to the movesets of different Pocket Monsters for the upcoming season.

While some of the changes could be anticipated based on the performance of the critters or the attacks (or, in some cases, a combination of the two) during the previous Pokemon GO Battle League season, others are surprising.

This article highlights the five changes that will potentially have the highest impact on the meta going forward.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 Pocket Monsters that have been impacted the most by the Pokemon GO Battle League Season 17 update

1) Greedent finally gets a third Charged Attack

Greedent (Image via TPC)

This Generation VIII Normal-type critter has been a pain to face in the Ultra League of GO Battle League.

With access to the Fast Attack Mud Shot, Greedent can make a Body Slam in eight turns. This Normal-type Fast Attack can stack up on even bulky opponents, bringing them extremely close to being knocked out.

Greedent also has access to Crunch, which could be used to counter Ghost-type foes. The addition of Trailblaze to its Pokemon GO move pool makes it more versatile, allowing for different build options. It can be considered a side grade since it gives Greedent wins over Tapu Fini, Shadow Swampert, and Aurorus while giving up winning matchups against Altered Forme Giratina and Trevenant.

2) Talonflame gets an Incinerate buff and access to Fly

Talonflame (Image via TPC)

Talonflame used to be a solid pick in Pokemon GO's Great League and Ultra League at one point in time. However, it has fallen from grace in recent times with the rise of other Flying-type creatures.

However, the immense buff that Incinerate has received, going from 3 damage per turn (DPT) to 4 DPT, along with the addition of Fly to Talonflame's moveset, has the potential to return Talonflame to its glory days.

While Brave Bird remains a much harder-hitting move, Talonflame with Fly will not need to switch out immediately after using its STAB attack to prevent fainting.

3) Breaking Swipe no longer guarantees Attack Debuff

Steelix (Image via TPC)

Anyone who has played the Ultra League (or even the Great League) during Pokemon GO's Season of Adventures Abound season knows the impact Breaking Swipe Steelix has had on the meta.

Steelix could come into nearly any matchup and Breaking Swipe your team's offensive potential into oblivion. With shields to hide behind, this critter could turn around even the most unfavorable of matchups.

With Breaking Swipe not guaranteed to lower the target's attack, countering Steelix would be easier. The nerf to this move will also impact creatures like Heliolisk, Haxorus, and, most importantly, Rayquaza in Pokemon GO's Master League.

4) Staraptor finally gets a non-nuke Charged Attack

Staraptor (Image via TPC)

Staraptor has always had great potential in Pokemon GO's Ultra League. However, it was restricted to the role of a closer owing to its move pool only consisting of nuke Charged Attacks, two-thirds of which left it rebuffed.

The addition of Fly will give it some much-needed play in the lead while doubling up as a fantastic closer. Hitherto, Fly was restricted to only the Generation IX Pocket Monster, Bombirdier. The addition of this move will impact the usability of many critters, with Staraptor being the most positively affected.

5) Psychic (and its primary user, Medicham) gets nerfed again

Medicham (Image via TPC)

Medicham has been the most consistent Great League pick for the last couple of seasons. Despite the nerf to Psychic from 90 damage to 85 damage in the last season, the critter has continued to dominate matchups.

As a result, Psychic has been hit with a nerf once again this season, cutting down its base damage from 85 to 75.

This change, combined with others, such as the Bubble buff (perhaps with Azumarill in mind) or the Talonflame buff, will help curtail the power of this Psychic-user in the Great League for the foreseeable future.

Check out the entire list of Pokemon GO Battle League Season 17 move updates here.