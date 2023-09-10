Pokemon GO Bombirdier PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO has introduced several critters from the Generation IX games in the first few days of September. Bombirdier is one such Pocket Monster that is currently available in three-star raids during the Ultra Unlock: Paldea Event from 10 am local time on September 10 to 8 pm local time on September 15, 2023. Interestingly, when you catch this creature, it has a chance of turning out to be shiny.

Whether you have good shiny luck or not, getting your hands on a Bombirdier in Pokemon GO is not tough. Once you have it, you might wonder what moveset to equip it with for PvP or PvE battles. This guide will provide you with all the information you need about that.

Which moves can Bombirdier perform in Pokemon GO?

Bombirdier (Image via Nintendo)

Bombirdier can learn the following Fast Attacks:

Wing Attack

Rock Throw

The Charged Attacks Bombirdier has access to are:

Fly

Aerial Ace

Payback

Before moving on to the best moves for this Item Drop Pokemon, it is worth noting that this critter is a Flying- and Dark-type. Therefore, it will get the benefit of same-type-attack-bonus when using moves of these types.

Bombirdier doesn't excel in any department when it comes to stats but features a wholesome number in each category. It has 198 Attack, 172 Defense, and 172 HP.

Best PvP moveset for Bombirdier in Pokemon GO

The best moves for Bombirdier in Pokemon GO are:

Fast Attack: Wing Attack

Charged Attack: Fly and Payback

Although Bombirdier has limited options in terms of attacks choices, the ones it has are solid. Wing Attack deals 3 damage per turn (STAB included) and produces 4 energy. This outclasses Rock Throw, which inflicts 4 damage, but generates only 2.5 energy.

The reason behind this is, Bombirdier is itself vulnerable to being farmed down and hence depends on exerting quick Charged attack pressure.

Coming to its first Charged Attack, Fly is the way to go. This Flying-type move is the Flying-type equivalent of Drill Run and deals 96 damage (STAB included) at only 45 energy. This brings the attack's damage-to-energy ratio to 2.13.

Bombirdier's second Charged Attack should be Payback. This Dark-type move costs 60 energy but deals 132 damage. Its damage-to-energy ratio 2.2. Both Bombirdier's Charged Attacks deal significant damage compared to their energy costs, which makes getting them an important win condition for the critter.

Flying and Dark is a solid type combination, but Bombirdier might not see much time in either the Great League or the Ultra League since it is eclipsed by Mandibuzz, a much bulkier alternative.

Best PvE moveset for Bombirdier in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

With a maximum combat power (CP) of 2,812, Bombirdier is not the best choice for raid battles, but it can be viable while attacking gyms.

For Gym Battles, you should be running Bombirdier with Wing Attack, Fly, and Payback. Since PvE battles are more about raw damage, you may also consider using Rock Throw instead of Wing Attack if you know that you are going to face an Ice-type critter.

Best counters to Bombirdier in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

Bombirdier can be good in certain situations, but it struggles against many critters. In the Great League, it loses against Shadow Alolan Ninetales, Registeel, Azumarill, Galarian Stunfisk, and Umbreon.

Bombirdier counters in the Ultra League include Charizard, Cobalion, Obstagoon, Tapu Fini, and Cresselia.

If you wish to give Paldean Pokemon a shot in Pokemon GO Battle League, you should try out the best Scarlet and Violet Starter for Niantic's mobile game.