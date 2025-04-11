5 Legendaries that Pokemon Legends Z-A should bring back

Pokemon Legends Z-A will seemingly focus on the Legendary Pokemon, Zygarde. This makes sense as the third member of the Aura Trio never got its own game in Generation VI. However, fans remain curious about other Legendaries that will be a part of Legends Z-A, especially since its predecessor had all the Legendaries from Sinnoh and a few more.

In this article, we will go over all the Legendaries that should be present in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Some of these creatures were native to Kalos in Pokemon X/Y, the only game set in the region until Legends Z-A came along. Meanwhile, others happened to be introduced in Generation VI and didn't get a storyline in the past.

Legendaries that Pokemon Legends Z-A should bring back

1) Xerneas and Yveltal

Xerneas and Yveltal should return in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Xerneas and Yveltal are among the most likely candidates to return. As the two other members of the Aura Trio, it seems unlikely that Pokemon Legends Z-A wouldn't bring them back. This is especially true since the game is set in the Kalos region.

Fans have further speculated that Xerneas and Yveltal might get something new in Legends Z-A. In Pokemon Legends Arceus, both Dialga and Palkia got Primal forms; maybe something similar will happen with Xerneas and Yveltal.

2) Diancie and its Mega Evolution

Mega Diancie in Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Diancie is the only Generation VI Pokemon capable of Mega evolving so far. This all but guarantees its return in Legends Z-A. As a Mythical, the question is whether it will play a part in the main story or have its own separate side quest.

3) Volcanion

Volcanion in Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Volcanion never got a proper storyline in Pokemon X/Y. Players worldwide received this Fire/Water type through a distribution event. This is a shame considering its unique typing and access to a signature move, Steam Eruption.

Pokemon Legends Z-A has a chance to fix this. Legendaries tend to be acquired in recent games after performing a series of quests. Volcanion could also get its own quest, which would finally give it a proper storyline that fans remember it for.

4) Hoopa and its Unbound form

Hoopa and Hoopa-Unbound in Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hoopa and its Unbound form also never got their own storyline. Just like Volcanion, Hoopa was released to players who had participated in an event. What makes this especially egregious is that Hoopa switching between forms had so much potential for storytelling.

If Hoopa comes back to Pokemon Legends Z-A, it should get its own proper storyline. One possibility is for it to use its rings to summon Legendaries from different regions. Once the player defeats them, Hoopa-Unbound could be the final boss to overcome.

5) Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres

Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres were all part of the original Kalos Pokedex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While the Legendary Birds of Kanto may seem like an odd choice on a list consisting mostly of Generation VI creatures, there's a reason for their inclusion. Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres were all part of the original Kalos regional Pokedex. This Legendary trio has an intrinsic connection to the region. So, it makes sense for them to come back in the newest game set there.

Several other Legendaries could also be part of Legends Z-A. Mewtwo was also part of the Kalos dex and has two separate Mega Evolutions. Similarly, if Hoopa is in the game, other Legendaries could show up due to its ability.

