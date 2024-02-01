5 major Pokemon GO highlights from January 2024 

Pokemon GO's January 2024 events are in the books, and there was plenty of excitement to be had throughout the month. From the introduction of new Shadow Pokemon to opportunities to rack up plenty of resources, January 2024 was packed with goodies for trainers. Hopefully, February 2024 can measure up to the intriguing start of the year.

Although several events and additions arrived in Pokemon GO in January 2024, some were more exciting for the community than others. This isn't to say that any major points of the month were pointless. However, many aspects of January's content calendar could be considered highlights compared to their counterparts, and it doesn't hurt to review some of the most impactful among them.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 of the best highlights for Pokemon GO in January 2024

1) The debut of Annihilape

Annihilape arrived in Pokemon GO on January 19, 2024 (Image via Niantic)

There's been a steady influx of Paldean creatures in Pokemon GO's Season of Timeless Travels. However, trainers have been looking forward to the arrival of Annihilape since the first Paldean species made their way to the game.

The Fighting/Ghost-type Pocket Monster isn't simple to obtain through evolution, but many players have decided that defeating 30 Ghost- or Psychic-type foes was worth it.

What's not to appreciate about Annihilape, after all? It has a very unique Fighting/Ghost type combination, great well-rounded base stats, and a cool design. Its place in the meta is still taking shape, but maybe Niantic can give the creature a boost in the future by providing it with its signature move, Rage Fist.

2) Shadow Kyogre's addition

Shadow Kyogre makes one of Pokemon GO's best Water-type creatures even deadlier (Image via Niantic)

Kyogre was already one of the best Water-type attackers in Pokemon GO, and then Niatnci gifted trainers with Shadow Kyogre during the Taken Treasures event. Sure, catching Shadow Kyogre meant battling the sinister Giovanni once again. However, that was a small price to pay for getting a Kyogre with a 20% damage boost, even if its durability was lowered by 20% as a result.

If Kyogre and Primal Kyogre weren't enough to win over players, there's a good chance Shadow Kyogre sweetened the pot for them. The damage it's capable of dealing without the need for Primal Reversion is impressive, and it shouldn't be long before Shadow Kyogre becomes a PvE and PvP staple.

3) Niantic rounds out Hisui's starters with Hisuian Typhlosion

Hisuian Typhlosion marks the final Hisuian starter to arrive in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO had already introduced two Hisui region starters via Hisuian Decidueye and Samurott, and there's little doubt that collectors were pleased when Hisuian Typhlosion arrived on its own Raid Day on January 14, 2024. While it doesn't have the meta applications of other Ghost/Fire-type creatures like Chandelure, it still has a fun design and may get more attention from Niantic in the future.

Whatever the case, it's nice to have another full set of starter Pokemon introduced to the game, though trainers are still wondering about the absence of the Galar region's starters.

4) New Year's 2024 brings back the Ultra Beasts

Buzzwole and other Ultra Beasts made a brief return to raids in January in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although not every Ultra Beast in Pokemon GO came back as a raid boss in January 2024, trainers who took on 5-star raids during the New Year's 2024 event had the chance to battle and catch Buzzwole, Pheromosa, and Xurkitree, depending on their region. Given the overall impressive nature of the Ultra Beasts, getting extra opportunities to catch them was a welcome sight.

Hopefully, Niantic has plans to bring back other Ultra Beasts into the raid rotation in the future. Trainers would certainly love the chance to catch creatures like Guzzlord, Kartana, and Celesteela again, ideally without any regional restrictions compared to how the raids were handled in New Year's 2024.

5) Dusk Form Lycanroc finally arrives

Lycanroc's final missing form arrived in Pokemon GO on January 6, 2024 (Image via Niantic)

For almost two years after Lycanroc's addition in 2022, fans continued to wonder why they could only catch the Midday and Midnight Forms and not Lycanroc's Dusk Form. Fortunately, Niantic made a gesture of goodwill toward fans by finally debuting Dusk Form Lycanroc on January 6, 2024.

Unfortunately, Dusk Form Lycanroc isn't great at setting itself apart from the Midday/Midnight Forms in battle, but that may have more to do with Lycanroc not being ideal for most PvE/PvP formats. Still, collectors who love this Alolan Pokemon are likely still pleased that they can complete the Lycanroc set of forms.

