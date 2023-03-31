5 major Pokemon GO highlights in March 2023

With March coming to a close, it's a great time to reflect on what Pokemon GO had to offer during the month. Despite some connectivity issues, the game had some exciting events and updates. So far, 2023 has been a big year for the beloved mobile game. With each new update and event, the community gets closer and closer to completing the Pokedex.

Since it was one of the most impactful months so far, let's take a look back at the top five moments of March for Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO's 5 highlights for March 2023

1) Team Rocket Takeover

Official artwork for the recent Team Rocket Takeover event in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Players always get excited about the opportunity to catch a Legendary Pokemon, but catching a new Shadow Legendary Pokemon is an even bigger event. The Regis have always been popular in Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League, and the addition of their new shadow forms will incentivize players to defeat Giovanni and add them to their collections.

The community loves participating in Team GO Rocket battles to capture new Shadow Pokemon and Legendary Pokemon. That's why the March Team Rocket Takeover event is included in this list.

2) Festival of Colors

Official artwork for Pokemon GO's Festival of Colors event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The yearly Festival of Colors event is a traditional celebration originating in India that celebrates the transition from winter to spring. The game has a large portion of its playerbase there, so Niantic implements a yearly event that lines up with the festival. This iteration of the event brought two new additions to the game's roster: Mega Medicham and Bruxish.

Although they are not the most popular creatures, the introduction of a new Mega Evolution in Pokemon GO is always a welcome addition for players interested in the feature. As with any new Pokemon, it generates interest among trainers who are either looking to catch it to complete their Pokedex or utilize it in the competitive Battle League.

3) Elite Raid Regidrago

Regidrago as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In March, Niantic introduced a new challenge for Pokemon GO players with the return of Elite Raids. These exclusive Raid Battles, previously seen for the Mythical Pokemon Hoopa, were back for the debut of Regidrago, a Regi golem from the Galar region.

Despite some players experiencing connectivity issues during the limited time slot for the battles, Niantic promised compensation for the inconvenience. Now, fans are eagerly anticipating the next wave of Elite Raids, which is expected to feature the other new golem, Regieleki.

4) Let's GO event

Official artwork for the Let's GO event (Image via Niantic)

Meltan and Melmetal are two of the most interesting creatures in the franchise. Being the only creatures entirely exclusive to the mobile game, it would make sense for Niantic to give players an event around these creatures. This event also marked the debut of Melmetal's signature attack (Double-Iron Bash) in the mobile title, which it was able to learn when it got transferred to the home console.

In the Let's GO event, players had an increased chance to find the rare and unique Ditto, while also being able to find a Shiny Meltan.

5) Slowpoke Community Day

Official artwork for the Slowpoke Community Day (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Slowpoke has a loyal fanbase, thanks to its status as one of the original 151 Pokemon and its memorable appearances in the anime. During the March Community Day event in Pokemon GO, players had the chance to catch both forms of the beloved Dopey Pokemon: the standard Slowpoke and its Galarian variant.

This event was particularly exciting because it's one of the rare monthly events that feature a creature with a regional variant, making Slowpoke's Pokemon GO Community Day a memorable one for fans.

