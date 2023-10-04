5 major Pokemon GO highlights from September 2023

Pokemon GO debuted Shiny Shadow Moltres on October 1. With this month's new content, fans' excitement to encounter other featured monsters is soaring. Players are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to capture strong and elusive creatures. Although this month will be exciting and fun, September was completely nostalgic. Niantic held notable events for the community, like A Paldean Adventure and Ultra Unlock: Paldea.

These events debuted many Gen IX critters, including Paldean Starter Pokemon. From Ultra Beasts appearing in the raids to performers spawning in the wild, there are many things to look back on. Here are five exciting Pokemon GO events held in September 2023.

5 best moments from Pokemon GO in September 2023

1) September Community Day

Charmander evolution line (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Pokemon GO developers organized the Charmander Community Day Cassic in the first week of September. The event significantly boosted the spawn rate of the Lizard Pokemon Charmander, giving collectors increased chances to catch them. Players could also encounter them by completing the Field Research task or purchasing a ticket to an exclusive Special Research story.

The second September Community Day event featured Grubbin. It was remarkable for enthusiasts as they found this Pokemon and its evolution line for the first time.

2) Paldean Pokemon debut

Pokemon introduced in A Paldean Adventure (Image via Niantic)

In the first week, Niantic kicked off A Paldean Adventure event, debuting Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Lechonk. These entities were initially exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet until they debuted as additions to Pokemon GO. During the event, they appeared in wild encounters and 7 KM Eggs. With increased opportunities to encounter them, the event also offered many bonuses trainers could benefit from.

The developers introduced more Paldean creatures in the second week through the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event. One of the major highlights was the Item Drop Pokemon, Bombirdier, that appeared in 3-star raids.

3) Oddish Research Day

Oddish Research Day September 2023 (Image via Niantic)

Through the Pokemon GO Adventures Abound season, Niantic introduced Oddish Research Day featuring Oddish and its evolution line in mid-September. These species appeared in the wild alongside Venonat, Bellsprout, and Roselia. Additionally, trainers could encounter the spotlighted critter by completing the Field Research Task, with plenty of tasks rewarding Oddish encounters.

This event provided a chance to evolve Oddish into Gloom, Vileplume, and Bellossom. It started on September 17 at 2 p.m. local time and concluded at 5 p.m. on the same day.

4) Return of Johto Legendary Trio

Raikou, Entei, and Suicune (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO developers returned Raikou, Entei, and Suicane in Raid Battles and Raid Hour. Finding them in raids increased fans' enjoyment as they reencountered them after a long time. They are still available in 5-star Raid Battle since the raid started on September 23 and will be there until October 6. They have already appeared during Raid Hour on September 27 and will reappear in Raid Hour on October 4.

This raid offers an excellent opportunity to get Electric, Fire, and Water-type Legendaries. Thanks to their typing and battle power, they are great additions for both PvP and PvE battle formats.

5) Azurill Hatch Day

Azurill as it appears in the game (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The team at Niantic brought back a cute creature for the community through Pokemon GO Azurill Hatch Day. They featured the Polka Dot Pokemon, Azurill, at the end of the month to show appreciation to fans for participating in various events.

Players had to hatch 2 KM Eggs to get Azurill. To make it more exciting and accessible, the developer provided a Super Incubator for free. This item immensely helped enthusiasts get the best out of the event.

Additionally, they could benefit from bonuses such as 2x Candy and 2x Stardust, which helped them get the evolved forms of Azurill. The event also provided a significant chance to encounter Shiny Azurill.