Pokemon GO July 4-10: A Paldean Adventure, Ultra Unlock: Paldean, Adventures Abound Special Research, and more

Season 12 Adventures Abound is now live in Pokemon GO, and players have plenty of things to prepare for. This week sees the in-game debut of Paldean Starters, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Trainers will also be able to get Lechonk and Shiny Lechonk through various means. Furthermore, there are more Paldea Pocket Monsters in the pipeline who will make their debuts this month.

So, what lies ahead for Pokemon GO trainers this week?

A Paldean Adventure, Ultra Unlock: Paldea, Adventures Abound Special Research, and more await Pokemon GO trainers this week

A Paldean Adventure

A Paldean Adventure began on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue until Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10 am local time. It marked the debut of Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly, as well as their evolutions. Lechonk and Oinkologne also made their first appearances in-game.

Expand Tweet

Our A Paldean Adventure guide provides trainers with all the information they need to know about the event.

Ultra Unlock: Paldea

Ultra Unlock: Paldea is scheduled to begin on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue until Friday, September 15, 2023, at 8 pm local time. More Gen IX Pocket Monsters will be making their debut in Pokemon GO, including Nymble, Pawmi, Bombirdier [along with its shiny variant], and Frigibax.

Expand Tweet

Check out our Ultra Unlock: Paldea guide to learn more about the event.

Adventures Abound Special Research

A season-exclusive Special Research is in play for trainers to jump into free of cost. Once they have completed the first step, they will have to choose between Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly before continuing on with the adventure.

Expand Tweet

Check out our Adventures Abound Special Research guide to learn about all the tasks and rewards.

Timed Investigation Master Ball

Niantic has provided Pokemon GO trainers with another chance to get a Master Ball. This time, it is through a Timed Investigation Special Research that is available free of cost and needs to be completed by Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

To learn more about the tasks and rewards, check out our Timed Investigation Master Ball guide.

Spotlight Hour & Raid Hour

This week's Spotlight Hour featured Wooper appearing more frequently in the wild on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. Players enjoyed an event bonus of 2x Evolution XP.

This week's Raid Hour will feature Celesteela and Kartana on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time in 5-star Raids. The creatures will be appearing in their specific regions (Kartana Northern Hemisphere || Celesteela Southern Hemisphere).

GO Battle League

This week's active leagues in the Pokemon GO Battle League are as follows:

September 1 to September 8

Great League

Element Cup Remix: Little Edition

September 8 to September 15

Ultra League

Element Cup Remix: Little Edition

5-star and Mega Raid bosses

Trainers will be able to encounter the following 5-star and Mega Raid bosses in-game this week:

September 1 to September 8

Kartana Northern Hemisphere || Celesteela Southern Hemisphere

September 8 to September 16

Kartana Southern Hemisphere || Celesteela Northern Hemisphere

Expand Tweet

Check out the September 2023 Pokemon GO content roadmap to learn more about what lies ahead this month in-game.