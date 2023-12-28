5 Pocket Monsters that could be featured in Pokemon GO Community Day events in 2024

Pokemon GO's Community Days for 2024 are still some time away, though Niantic and the game's leaking community have managed to reveal a few of them. Still, several months of Community Day events means more than a few Pocket Monsters can be placed in the spotlight. But which Pokemon will Niantic implement during these events throughout 2024?

At this point, there aren't enough details to make many concrete assertions. However, there are certainly creatures that have some plausibility of being featured as part of a Pokemon GO Community Day in 2024. Certain factors surrounding upcoming Pokemon anniversaries or new in-game seasons may also be essential.

Whatever the case, it doesn't hurt to do a bit of speculation as to which Pocket Monsters might be included in 2024's Community Days.

Note: Opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer.

2024 Pokemon GO Community Day Predictions

1) Sprigatito, Quaxly, or Fuecoco

Paldea's starting three remain coveted in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Paldea's starters, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, may be relatively new arrivals, but starters are hugely popular for Community Days. Since these three creatures haven't received their own Community Day yet, any member of the trio, or maybe all three of them, could be a candidate.

This is all particularly true because, in addition to being new additions, a Community Day would allow trainers who have missed catching/haven't caught enough of the starters to evolve them to get an excellent opportunity to do so.

2) Scyther

Scyther's Hisuian counterpart could make a Community Day compelling (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO's current season, Timeless Travels, has emphasized the ancient Hisui region to a significant degree. Although the season concludes on March 1, 2024, Niantic shouldn't give up on Hisuian 'mons just to fit the next season's theme. A Scyther Community Day event would offer the chance to battle its Hisuian counterpart, Kleavor, in raids again.

Moreover, a Scyther Community Day would offer the chance to evolve into Scizor, which can be a competent fighter when it Mega Evolves. One Community Day event in 2024 could provide multiple avenues to undertake for trainers all at once, which is undoubtedly something for Niantic to consider.

3) Girafarig

A Girafarig Community Day in Pokemon GO could serve as a nice evolutionary debut (Image via Niantic)

Although Girafarig likely isn't a great catch on its own for a Community Day event, Niantic will undoubtedly include more Paldean 'mons to the game throughout 2024. Since this is the case, they could introduce Girafarig's evolution Farigiraf to the game via a Community Day, similar to how Ursaring's Hisuian evolution Ursaluna was back in November 2022.

There may be a bit of additional credence for adding a Johto creature like Girafarig to the Community Day rotation as well due to a 2024 Pokemon event. Specifically, the 25 anniversary of Pokemon Gold and Silver's release in Japan may see several Johto region 'mons return to prominent events throughout the year.

4) Frigibax

A Pokemon GO Community Day for Frigibax could help players snag Baxcalibur (Image via Niantic)

Although trainers have the chance to obtain Frigibax in the wild or via hatching eggs, this little Pokemon is still sought after significantly due to the presence of its final evolution, Baxcalibur, which is proving to be pretty popular in both PvE and PvP circles. Since that's the case, a Community Day centered on Frigibax might not be a bad move to consider.

As previously mentioned, it isn't impossible to get Frigibax and its evolutions Arctibax and Baxcalibur during ordinary gameplay, but bringing it into a Community Day would likely draw in plenty of players.

5) Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile

Johto's starters might see a Pokemon GO resurgence, given Gold/Silver's anniversary (Image via Niantic)

While it's true that the Johto region's starters have received Community Days before, it's been years since then. Given that Pokemon Gold and Silver's anniversary is in 2024, it might not be a stretch to think that at least one of these starters might show up for a Community Day Classic event to celebrate the Johto region a bit toward the end of the year.

It's unclear how much Niantic plans to celebrate Pokemon Gold and Silver's 25th anniversary, but it would be surprising for the developer not to include some form of event. If Niantic doesn't want to distract from its ongoing season by doing so, the least it could do is bring along a Community Day Classic for one or more of Johto's starters.

