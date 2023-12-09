5 Pokemon to invest your Rare Candy XL in for Pokemon GO's Ultra League

The Ultra League is a format of Pokemon GO's PvP mode. It allows you to use Pocket Monsters up to 2,500 CP, making way for many more Legendary and Mythical Pokemon to be employed than the Great League. To keep up with them, some regular critters need to be powered up beyond level 40. This can be a tedious task as Candy XL is an extremely rare resource in Pokemon GO.

You might need to invest your precious Rare Candy XL in some of these critters to have them reach the Ultra League CP cap. This article will tell you some of the best candidates for this investment.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Pocket Monsters to use your Rare Candy XL on for Pokemon GO's Ultra League

1) Jellicent

Jellicent (Image via TPC)

Jellicent is a Water and Ghost-type Pocket Monster from Generation V. In Pokemon GO, it reaches the Ultra League limit of 2,500 CP between levels 45 and 50. At its highest potential, this creature can take down Cobalion, Talonflame, Poliwrath, Steelix, Cresselia, and more.

Jellicent is quite a rare spawn in Niantic's mobile game, so collecting Candy XL for it might be an ordeal. Therefore, you can utilize your Rare Candy XL for this critter if you need an all-rounder Water-type Pokemon.

2) Shadow or regular Registeel

Registeel (Image via TPC)

Registeel is an excellent pick for Pokemon GO's Ultra League. However, unlike in the Great League, it is best if you power it up using XL candy. This way, you can get the most out of its bulk in this format. The best IVs for this Pocket Monster is 1/10/15. It can reach the format's combat power between levels 41.5 and 50.

Registeel can take down Golisopod, Cresselia, Greninja, Steelix, and Altered Forme Giratina with ease. It is also an excellent candidate to invest an Elite Charged TM in if you don't have a version of the critter with Zap Cannon.

3) Shadow or regular Poliwrath

Poliwrath (Image via TPC)

The recent addition of Icy Wind has really improved Poliwrath's position in the Pokemon GO Battle League meta, specifically in the Ultra League. If you have Poliwag or Poliwhirl with good PvP IVs, you can consider spending your Rare Candy XL on it to get a Poliwrath.

Considering this creature has quite a high base Attack stat (182), it can reach the Ultra League cap without using Candy XL. However, to make the most of this critter, you want it to be as bulky as possible. That is where the Candy XL comes into play. The best IVs for Poliwrath in the Ultra League are 0/14/14.

This Pocket Monster's best matches are against Greninja, Cobalion, Steelix, Swampert, and Talonflame.

4) Talonflame

Talonflame (Image via TPC)

Talonflame is yet another critter that benefitted greatly from Pokemon GO Battle League Season 17's balance changes. This Pocket Monster's boosted damage of Incinerate, combined with the addition of Fly to its move pool, has turned it into one of the finest Flying-types in the meta.

While Talonflame is definitely better in the Great League, it can do very well in the Ultra League if you have a perfect (or close to it) IV version of it on your squad. To make this critter reach the CP cap, you would have to feed it Candy XL. In case you missed the Fletchling Community Day, investing Rare Candy XL can be a good idea.

In the Ultra League of Pokemon GO, Talonflame beats Virizion, Cobalion, Toxicroak, Cresselia, and Steelix.

5) Mandibuzz

Mandibuzz (Image via TPC)

Dark-and-Flying is a solid type combination, and Mandibuzz is one of the best examples of it. This entity outclasses critters such as Bombirdier and Yveltal in Pokemon GO's Ultra League because of its sheer bulk. Like Talonflame, you need a perfect or near-perfect IV version of Mandibuzz for it to do well in this format.

At level 50, with 15 IV points in each slot, this creature reaches 2,417 CP. Then, it can easily take down goliaths like Jellicent, Altered Forme Giratina, Virizion, Cresselia, and Swampert.