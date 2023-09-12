Bombirdier vs Mandibuzz: Which is better in Pokemon GO PvP?

Pokemon GO recently introduced a new creature from the Scarlet and Violet games called Bombirdier. It is a Dark- and Flying-type Pocket Monster that is available through 3-star raids during the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event from September 10-15, 2023. It has a unique moveset, which players can leverage in the game's PvP format. However, that leaves a big question: Is Bombirdier good enough to replace Mandibuzz, the OG Dark- and Flying-type in the game?

Bombirdier and Mandibuzz can be used in the Great League and Ultra League formats of trainer battles in Pokemon GO. Each has its own set of strengths and weaknesses. This guide will give you an overview of both sides to help you determine which is better suited to your team composition and if one is indeed better than the other.

Note: All battle simulations in this article are based on ideal situations. Real-life performance be determined by variations in IVs and lag factors. Also, all battles are assumed to start with full HP and zero energy on either side.

Bombirdier vs Mandibuzz: Stat and moveset comparison

Mandibuzz in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before getting into the head-to-head results, it is important to highlight the respective critter's stats and movesets.

Bombirdier

Attack: 198

198 Defense: 172

172 Stamina: 172

172 Fast Attack: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Attacks: Fly, Payback

Fly, Payback Ideal Great League IVs: 0/11/14

0/11/14 Ideal Ultra League IVs: 0/15/14

0/15/14 Candy XL requirement: Preferred for Ultra League

Mandibuzz

Attack: 129

129 Defense: 205

205 Stamina: 242

242 Fast Attack: Snarl

Snarl Charged Attacks: Aerial Ace, Dark Pulse

Aerial Ace, Dark Pulse Ideal Great League IVs: 0/13/15

0/13/15 Ideal Ultra League IVs: 15/15/15

15/15/15 Candy XL requirement: Mandatory for Ultra League

Given their elemental typing, both creatures are weak to Rock-, Electric-, Ice-, and Fairy-type attacks. They also heavily resist Ground- and Psychic-type attacks.

Both creatures also get great STAB Fast and Charged Attacks. While Snarl has slightly higher energy generation, Wing Attack does 1.008 more damage each turn. As for Charged Attacks, Bombirdier's preferred moves deal a lot more damage at a higher energy cost, while Mandibuzz's have a lower damage output but require less energy as well.

Overall, being an attack-weighted creature, Bombirdier deals more damage in a short while, while Mandibuzz chips away at the enemy's HP bar over a longer duration.

Bombirdier vs Mandibuzz: Who wins in a Pokemon GO Battle League head-to-head?

When faced against each other in a Pokemon GO trainer battle in the Great League, Bombirdier comes out on top whenever both parties have equal shields or if it has a shield advantage.

The only exception to this pattern is when there are no shields at play, where Mandibuzz wins out with a sliver of HP. In the Ultra League, Bombirdier flips this matchup to win in six out of nine situations.

Bombirdier vs Mandibuzz: Who performs better against the Pokemon GO Great League meta?

Bombirdier in Paldea Pokedex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When faced with Pokemon GO's Great League meta, Mandibuzz comes out on top in all even-shield situations. The creature is too bulky for its 1500 CP counterparts to take out easily.

Fascinatingly, in the Great League, even a shield advantage doesn't improve Bombirdier's win chances by much. Mandibuzz still has 36 wins to Bombirdier's 35 in the 2-to-1 shield situation. The two birds are matched at 34 wins each in the 1-to-0 shields, and Bombirdier has the edge only in the 2-to-0 scenario with 41 wins compared to Manibuzz's 38.

Bombirdier vs Mandibuzz: Who performs better against the Pokemon GO Ultra League meta?

Against Pokemon GO's Ultra League meta, both Bombirdier and Mandibuzz perform similarly in the absence of shields. When both teams have one shield remaining, Mandibuzz goes 31/17/1 (Wins/Losses/Draws) while Bombirdier is at 28/20/1.

Mandibuzz has key wins against Blast Burn Charizard (and its Shadow form), Grass Knot Cresselia, Empoleon, Dubwool, Shadow Machamp, Nidoqueen, and Stunfisk, while Bombirdier beats Greninja, Guzzlord, Mandibuzz, Poliwrath, and Scrafty.

The difference is wider when both teams have two shields, with Mandibuzz going 28/20/1 and Bombirdier finishing 23/26/0. As expected with an Attack-weighted creature, Bombirdier performs better in the 2-to-1 and 1-to-0 shield situations.

Conclusion

Given you can cough up the large number of Candy XL needed to prepare Mandibuzz for the Ultra League, it is the better creature to have in most situations, thanks to its immense bulk.