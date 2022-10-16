5 quality-of-life updates players want in Pokemon GO, according to Reddit

Quality-of-life updates are the latest topic of discussion in the Pokemon GO community. The term refers to tiny or subtle changes that affect a game's meta or design. For example, adding a shortcut button might decrease the need for several clicks on a tedious game UI.

Pokemon GO developers have made several quality-of-life updates in the past few years, but there are many more that are yet to be added. The Reddit community has been very vocal about some of the much-needed changes to the game, with five of those issues listed below.

Remote trade and account statistics with 3 other popular Pokemon GO quality-of-life updates players want

1) Account statistics

Your account should act as your map for a better gameplay understanding. Pokemon GO developers are yet to bring out the true potential of your account statistics.

Visibility of catches, raids, trades, gym defenders used for the longest time, total playtime, evolution, walking distance, stops visited, XP, excellent/great/nice throws, and many more will clearly boost one’s gaming experience and calculations.

Although Pokestops, XP, Caught, and Distance are already a part of the Total Activity Section, they are only cumulative from the account creation date and aren't sorted into daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly options.

2) Remote or Wonder Trade

Trading Pokemon has a limit of a maximum trading distance of 100 meters in Pokemon GO. The community has not been a fan of this restriction since it functions as a drawback to getting some region-specific Pocket Monsters. Not every player has the money to travel, and the option of remote trading could solve this problem for some.

The feature introduced in Pokemon X and Y, Wonder Share, is also something the community is vocal about. It allows anyone to randomly trade with another person using the same feature, providing you with Poke Miles depending on how far the other player is.

3) Mass gift sending

Sending gifts is always a hard task for players since it involves too many steps, which are further multiplied according to the number to be sent. Sending multiple gifts on Pokemon GO is a time-consuming task for anyone since it takes minutes for some. The interface needs updates as it is barely functional and not user-friendly at all.

Pokemon GO developers should pay attention to this issue as quite a good number of comments on this topic can be seen floating around the community.

4) Reduce/skip animations

Seeing something the first few times might be interesting but being forced to watch it over and over a hundred times can be boring. If it is possible to skip the animation 100%, it will certainly decrease the game's turn-off factor. Some players in the community have even talked about quitting the game if fast catching gets disabled in Pokemon GO.

The game has absurdly long and detailed animations for almost everything. Players are happy that egg animation is finally skippable, but a lot more of the content like Gifting, Evolution, Trading, Catching is still unskippable.

5) Second & final stage Shiny eligibility

The evolved stages of Pocket Monsters aren’t available as Shiny in the game. The evolved Shiny Pokemon are only obtainable after the respective Shiny variant evolves. These aren't present in the wild, and players are hoping that Niantic developers will add all the stages of Shiny Fighters to the platform. This could greatly help in increasing the influx of players in the game.

Shiny Pokemon are seen as collectibles from the player's viewpoint, with an increasing grind needed to catch them. They can visit different countries or even continents to hunt Shiny fighters. If Pokemon GO includes such creatures in their evolved form, it will greatly pique casual players' interest and keep them engaged for longer periods of time.

