5 rare Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO Spelunker's Cove

Trainers can get multiple rare Pokemon by partaking in the Pokemon GO Spelunker’s Cove. The event has already started, but you still have three more days on your clock to participate in it. In the event, you have the opportunity to encounter and catch monsters in the wild. You can also earn encounters with Pokemon by completing research quests and beating raids.

In many Pokemon GO events, catching rare Pokemon is incredibly challenging to many. Factors like spawn rates make hunting for them a thorny business. Moreover, if a Pokemon with rarity is a raid boss, you have to beat it to make it yours.

Here are the details of the five Pokemon that are rare in the Spelunker’s Cove event in Pokemon GO.

Rare Pokemon to catch in the Pokemon GO Spelunker's Cove event

1) Rhyhron

Trending

Catch rare Pokemon Rhyhorn in Pokemon GO Spelunker's Cove (Image via TPC)

Rhyhron and its Shiny variant can be found in the wild during the Pokemon GO Spelunker’s Cove program. While you have a higher chance of encountering the regular form, coming across the shiny counterpart is more difficult. In fact, finding a Shiny Pokemon has always been tough in the game; even so, you can stick to a plan, which includes using Lure Modules and Incense.

You can activate Lure Modules and Incense in locations with Sunny and Rain weather conditions. Turning them on will enable an effect that boosts the spawn rate of Wild Pokemon like Rhyhron. Being present in the said condition is critical as it naturally increases the rate of Wild Rhyhron spawns. So, make sure you play Pokemon GO in these areas to get a rare Pokemon for your collection.

2) Remoraid

Remopraid (Image via TPC)

Much like Rhyhron, Remoraid and its Shiny forms are available for capture in the wild in the Pokemon GO Speluker’s Cove event. A Shiny Remoraid is much rarer than a regular one, so shiny collectors must know a few things before hunting for it. Firstly, they should be available in places with Rainy weather conditions as this improves wild Remoraid spawn rates.

After being there, you can attach Lure Modules to PokeStops and use Incense on your avatar to turn on the lure effects. Once you spot a Remoraid, haul Poke Balls with Excellent Throws and then give Berries to it to match its catch rate of 20%. As only lucky players can encounter Shiny Remoraid, don't feel disappointed because a regular Remoraid is a rare find in the overworld.

3) Carbink

Preview of a Standard Carbink (Image via TPC)

Carbink is the third rare Pokemon you can catch in Spelunker’s Love in Pokemon GO. This Rock and Fairy-type Pokemon has returned to the game via Research quest rewards in the past. Niantic doesn’t usually feature it in the wild, which is why it is an uncommon wild encounter. This is why Carbink is rare. Unfortunately, you cannot get a Shiny Carbink.

To encounter Carbink in the Speluker’s Love event, you can visit areas with Partly Cloudy and Cloudy weather. Being present in these locations will automatically turn on the Weather Boost effect. You can take advantage of this effect and that of the Lure Module and Incense to meet Carbink in Pokemon GO Spelunker’s Cove. Once you collect it, you can teach it its PvP best moveset to fight in the GO Battle League.

4) Crabrawler

Crabrawler (Image via TPC)

Although Shiny Crabrawler is the main highlight of the Spelunker’s Cove event, this critter is hard to encounter and catch. You have different ways to get yourself a Crabrawler, though. While hunting for the Pokemon in the wild, you can activate Incense and Lure Modules. These items can be used without being present in the weather conditions that favor Crabrawler. However, the chances of encountering it in Cloudy conditions are much higher.

Always rely on modules and Incense, as these are the only in-game items to boost spawn rates. Those who want to catch up with the odds of a wild spawn like Crabrawler must use them. If you get lucky, these items can even help you find a Shiny Crabrawler, which can evolve into a Shiny Crabominable in Pokemon GO.

5) Landorus (Incarnate)

Incarnate Landorus (Image via TPC)

The Incarnate form of Landorus of Pokemon GO is also available to capture in the Spelunker’s Cove event. It is a Legendary Pokemon with tremendous battle capabilities, which is a 5-star raid boss in the event. So, you have to defeat it by using Ice and Water-type Pokemon and moves. The important thing you should note is that Ice-type moves will deal more damage than Water types.

You can activate the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect to boost the total damage output of your moves. To do this, you can use Pokemon and attacks that have the same typing. In addition, using Mega and Shadow Pokemon in this raid can help you make your team stronger and solid. As a final note, it would be wise to fight Incarnate Form Landorus in Pokemon GO with a team.