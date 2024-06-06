How to take a snapshot of Landorus in Pokemon GO

Many players might have taken a snapshot of Landorus in Pokemon GO when they had to complete the Special quest of the Season of Legends. Back in 2021, Niantic offered trainers an opportunity to get their hands on the Pocket Monster through research rewards. However, they had to photograph the Abundance Pokemon, which is only possible if you had one. Those who didn’t own it had to win the critter's raids to earn its encounter.

The new Pokemon GO Shared Skies season will bring back Landorus from the Forces of Nature. The Pocket Monster will be available in 5-star Raid Battles from 10 am local time on June 10, 2024, to 10 am local time on June 19, 2024.

Here is how you can complete the snapshot challenge for Landorus in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: How do you snap a photo of Landorus?

Snapshotting a Landorus is challenging (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO trainers can easily take a snapshot of Landorus if they have one. The Pocket Monster can be obtained via raids or trading. While a raid is a more straightforward way to get it, trading is challenging and requires a trainer willing to give you the Legendary Pokemon.

Once you have a Landorus, here is how you can take a snapshot of it in the game:

Start the game.

Open the Snapshot mode.

Choose Landorus.

Photograph the Pocket Monster.

How can you beat Landorus in Pokemon GO?

Use counters to conquer Landorus raids (Image via TPC)

Landorus is a dual Flying and Electric-type Pokemon, which is 250% weak to Ice-type attacks and 160% weak to Water-type moves. By using these counters, you can easily take down Landorus in raids.

Going solo against the Flying-type Legendary Pokemon is not wise; you will need at least two trainers to win the battle. Those who can use similar types of Pokemon and moves for Landorus raids can activate the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect. This effect helps boost the damage output of a move.

Counters to beat Landorus:

Mamoswine: Powder Snow and Avalanche

Baxcalibur: Ice Fang and Avalanche

Cetitan: Ice Shard and Avalanche

Primal Kyogre: Water Fall and Blizzard

Aurous: Frost Breath and Weather Ball

Mr. Mime: Ice Shard and Triple Axel

Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard and Avalanche

Mega Glalie: Frost Breath and Avalanche

It would be best if you prioritized Ice-type moves over Water-type ones because the former inflicts more damage on opponents. As the time given to beat Landorus raids is limited, attacks with high Total Damage Output (TDO) are needed to make quick work of the raid boss.