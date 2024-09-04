5 strongest Galar Pokemon that Pokemon GO trainers would love to have on their teams

Pokemon GO's Max Out season is finally here, and it could see countless creatures from the Galar region make their way into the game. Galar has some of the strongest competitive Pocket Monsters from the main series, so many fans would be interested in adding them to their party if they were introduced in Niantic's mobile title.

There are a few Pokemon that many Battle League fans will be more excited about getting compared to others. Many Legendaries from the Galar region have the potential to really shake up both the raiding and competitive battling metagames.

Here are five of the strongest Galar Pokemon players can look forward to.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 strongest Galar Pokemon that could soon be added to Pokemon GO

1) Urshifu

Urshifu has two different forms: Rapid, and Single Strike (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Urshifu is a Legendary Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield's Isle of Armor DLC, along with its pre-evolved form, Kubfu.

Urshifu has two seperate forms with different typings. Its Rapid-Strike form is a Water- and Fighting-type critter, while its Single-Strike form is a Dark- and Fighting-type Pocket Monster. They also have unique signature moves.

Urshifu's Rapid-Strike form has become notorious in the main series, as it is one of the best creatures players can use for competitive play. It is also one of the more controversial Pocket Monsters due to it being locked behind a DLC paywall.

Adding Urshifu to Pokemon GO could give players a way to get it for free via transfering it to the Nintendo Switch.

2) Calyrex and its Rider forms

Calyrex has three forms, with two being fusions with other Legendaries (Image via Game Freak)

Calyrex was the other big attraction added to the second half of the Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion pass, as well as the mascot for the Crown Tundra.

Much like Necrozma, Calyrex can fuse with two different Legendary Pokemon to acquire a stronger form. These two Legendaries are its steeds: Glastrier and Spectrier.

If Calyrex came to the game, it would most likely be for a GO Fest surrounding the Galar region, much like how Necrozma was brought in for 2024's GO Fest. This event also introduced Necrozma's fusions, so it would be appropriate for this hypothetical Galar GO Fest to introduce Calyrex and its fusions as well.

3) Crowned Zacian

Zacian's Crowned form will most likely be the preferred form used for competitive play in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Crowned Zacian has yet to be introduced in Pokemon GO, despite its standard form being available in the game for many years now. As such, the Max Out season would be the best time for Niantic to introduce Crowned Zacian into the title, fitting into the season's Galar theme.

Crowned Zacian sports a secondary Steel typing, making it Fairy and Steel. This combination is incredibly potent offensively and defensively. The critter will likely be a top contender in the Master League if it is finally released. The yearly GO Tour may be a good time for it to make its debut.

4) Crowned Zamazenta

Crowned Zamazenta is a defensively-oriented Legendary Pokemon that could be promising in the Ultra League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like Zacian, Zamazenta has yet to have its Crowned variety released in Pokemon GO. Zamazenta gains a secondary Steel typing in this form, in addition to its base Fighting typing.

Crowned Zamazenta is built for defense, which could serve it well in the Battle League. With its high defenses, but somewhat unfavorable typing, it would be possible for Crowned Zamazenta to thrive in the Ultra League rather than the Master League.

The yearly GO Tour celebration would also be a good time for Niantic to release Crowned Zamazenta. This is due to the event typically featurng a pair of Legendary Pokemon.

5) Eternatus

Eternatus is the biggest threat to the Galar region, being the cause of the Darkest Day calamity (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Eternatus is the ultimate threat in the main plot of Pokemon Sword and Shield. This creature even has access to its own variant of Dynamaxing, Eternamaxing.

Eternamax Eternatus has the highest base stat total of every other Pokemon in the franchise so far, but it has never been available to catch in any game.

Eternatus is also one of the few Dragon- and Poison-type critters in the game, meaning it is capable of dealing with Fairy-type foes. With this in mind, it may have potential in the Master League since that tier is usually full of either powerful Dragon-type Legendaries or the Fairy-type Pocket Monsters that can counter them.

