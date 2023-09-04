5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO for September 2023

Every new month in Pokemon GO brings a bevvy of new content and events for the community to enjoy. In the month of September, players have a lot to look forward to. While there is no information of which patches will be released to fix the game's many bugs and glitches, the events department is where this month is really going to shine.

So what do players have to look forward to in Niantic's popular mobile game? With so many different events and special days in store for them, knowing what the developers have lined up can help players plan their month around these days.

5 events to look out for in Pokemon GO during September 2023

1) Grubbin Community Day

Grubbin as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While the Community Day Classic event featuring Charmander has already come to pass, fans still have the standard Community Day event to look forward to. This month, it will feature the early-route Bug-type from the Alola region, Grubbin. Since the creature is already considerably rare, players will love having the chance to get way more.

Of course, this event will also bring the shiny form of Grubbin, Charjabug, and Vikavolt into Pokemon GO. However, the move that Vikavolt will get from the event is yet to be revealed. Players should not have anything to worry about in this department as these events most commonly make the spotlight creature better competitively.

2) Weekend Shadow Raids

Zapdos as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Throughout September, players will be able to challenge special raids hosting Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO on the weekends. Shadow Legendary Pokemon are some of the best creatures in the game, making these raids incredibly valuable. For the month of September, trainers will be able to find Shadow Zapdos.

Since it is a very powerful monster, players will want to make sure they have access to plenty of Rock and Ice-type Pokemon to counter it. Trainers will also need to roll in groups of at least 4-5 people, since these raids are almost impossible to take on with a small group.

3) Johto Beasts Raids

The Legendary Beasts as seen in Pokemon Generations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the latter weeks of the month, the beloved Johto Legendary Trio will be returning to Pokemon GO for players to challenge in raids once again. All three will be available at once, with all three also being available during the Raid Hour taking place on September 27.

In addition, players can also find these monsters in their shiny variants. Since they will be found in Five-Star Raids, these beasts will host a shiny rate of around 1 in 20. This will make finding these rare types of Pokemon much more feasible for the average player. In addition, since these raids are not Shadow Raids, they can be done remotely as well.

4) Paldea events

The Paldea region starters as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

From September 5-15, Pokemon GO will host a couple events that revolve entirely around including creatures from the newest generation of games to live servers. These two will introduce some heavy-hitters from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, such as the region's three Starter Pokemon and the Pseudo-Legendary from the region, Baxcalibur.

Many may feel a bit underwhelmed about the news of these monsters making it into the game before Niantic has even finished putting all the creatures from the fourth generation in the game. However, any new Pokemon is still a welcomed sight. It will be very interesting to see how they perform in the title's competitive scene.

5) Master Ball Timed Research

The Master Ball as seen in Pokemon Origins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players will have another chance to earn the rare and valuable Master Ball through the "Timed Intervention" research that has already been distributed following September 1. As many may know, the item is incredibly valuable as it is guaranteed to catch any wild Pokemon that it is thrown at.

While this Timed Research is available now, players can still hold off on completing it as the questline leaves Pokemon GO on November 21.