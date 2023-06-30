5 things to do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet after you beat the game

There is plenty to do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet after you beat the main game's storyline. Everything from casual to competitive activities is available in both titles. While waiting for new updates is always an option, it's worth looking at what else a player can do at any given time. Hence, this article will focus on five permanent activities that will always be relevant to the player base.

Some gamers could also take a break and play something else in the meantime. However, those who wish to continue having fun with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may want to check out the following activities if they desire to be entertained.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Have you beat Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Try these five activities!

1) Gotta catch 'em all!

HOME can you help you out if you can't find people to trade with (Image via Game Freak)

One major appeal of this series is the sheer quantity of Pokemon to catch. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet each have 400 in the Paldean Pokedex.

If a player were to acquire them all, they could return to the academy and speak with Jacq to earn the Shiny Charm. However, later updates to these two games have even added more Pokemon than were previously available.

HOME would allow Trainers to obtain Hisuian forms, several old legendaries, and other fan favorites that weren't originally obtainable at launch.

Don't forget that the upcoming Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC will introduce even more Pocket Monsters to catch.

2) Shiny Hunting

A player with several Shinies by his side (Image via Game Freak)

Once a person beats a game, they might need a challenge to keep themselves busy.

One such popular activity in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is Shiny Hunting. Shinies are basically alternate-colored versions that are very rare to find via legit means.

The odds of finding one are normally about 1/4096, but the odds can be lowered via:

Sparkling Power Lv. 3 sandwiches

A Shiny Charm

Outbreaks

The lowest odds will be ~1/512 if you combine the above three, which is quite nice.

3) Mark Hunting

Examples of various Marks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

This option is basically a more niche variant of Shiny Hunting. The previous entry was about finding cool, alternate-colored versions of something you wanted to catch.

By comparison, Mark Hunting involves players seeking rare Marks, which include unique titles.

For example, a Pikachu with a Mini Mark in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet could have the title "the Teeny."

So if you were to send that Pikachu out with that specific mark, it would say Pikachu the Teeny. It's the same deal, even if you give that Pikachu a nickname.

Every Pokemon in the Gen IX titles can have Marks. Some players may even wish to combine Shiny and Mark Hunting together for a true challenge after they beat these games.

4) Tera Raids

An example of a player doing an easy Tera Raid (Image via Game Freak)

One feature new to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is Tera Raids. Once you've beaten either title, you may wish to do some hard content.

There's no Battle Frontier or other similar equivalent in the games, so some players might wonder what to do after beating the main storyline. That's where 6-star and the occasional 7-star Tera Raid come in handy.

Trainers can fight high-level foes in a scenario different from the average battle. Both solo and group Tera Raids can be fun, so pick whichever one may interest you.

5) Competitive battles

An example of a competitive battle (Image via Victory Road VGC)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are quite beginner-friendly when it comes to competitive battles, especially when compared to past games in the series.

Not only do players get some incentives to do this content for some free rewards, but the sheer variety of viable teams and strategies can be incredibly fun to experience.

There is a high skill ceiling here, but that shouldn't deter even casuals from having a good time. After all, you could always find a community willing to do casual battles with you.

