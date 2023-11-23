5 most unique Grass-type shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Finding the best Grass-type shiny Pocket Monsters for Pokemon GO collectors is challenging due to their unique color scheme and design. The franchise borrows ideas from various sources to create a monster. While some look like a copy of their resembling ones, others are different and require observation to find their similarity with the source.

Several Grass-type shiny critters look like real-world animals. For example, the American bullfrog highly inspires Venausaur's design and look. The list herein concerns the most intriguing shiny forms of Grass-type Pokemon, excluding Legendaries and Mythical creatures.

These powerhouses sport creative design, drawn inspiration, appealing qualities, and strong battle power. Since they always remain on top of any shiny or regular list, this article provides the five Grass-type shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO that deserve praise as unique.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Shiny Lilligant and four other Grass-type shiny Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO

1) Shiny Serperior

Majestic shiny Serperior (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Hunters who want to bag the most appealing Grass-type shiny Pokemon can go for shiny Serperior in Pokemon GO. Its majestic appearance is one reason why they always pursue it. There are many more explanations for loving this creature; the common among all is its design and coloring.

While the shiny variant has a vibrant blue upper body and light green underside, the regular form has a predominantly green body coloring. The contrasting color scheme on the shiny form further increases the appeal, making this serpent-inspired creature a must-collect addition.

The company might have taken the inspiration to design a shiny Serperior from numerous snake species. Fans believe the Oxybelis fulgidus, Ahaetulla nasuta, and Titanoboa likely inspire this Grass-type Pocket Monster. Although the body size of this snake Pokemon is similar to a Titanoboa, its face and scale color resemble the former serpents.

2) Shiny Lilligant

Gorgeous shiny Lilligant (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Lilligant is a beautiful Grass-type creature in Pokemon GO. Both variants have the best design, and their coloring is attractive and on point. While the original form is more focused on the green hue, and by its appearance, one can quickly know that it belongs to the Grass-type, the shiny variant has an altered coloring. It looks more like a Fairy-type Pokemon due to its design and shade.

In Pokemon GO, the shiny form of Lilligant has a flower on its head that resembles a crown, and the leaves underneath it resemble the hair. Its eyes and crown-like flower are colored pink, and its overall body structure gives the impression that it wears a royal wedding dress. The three egg-shaped collections of leaves sprouting from its waist look like the bottom part of the bowl gown.

3) Shiny Torterra

Inspiring shiny Torterra (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO shiny Torterra and its evolution line have a unique body design. One can easily find out that it resembles a tortoise/turtle. Of all the stages, its final form is the most fascinating one. While the standard variant has predominantly dark green coloring, the shiny form is light-colored.

The concept for its design is likely drawn from the World Turtle. According to the Hindu and Chinese mythology, the world is contained and supported by a tortoise.

There is a giant tree on the left side of the shiny Torterra's shell, and on the right side, it has three white-colored spikes that resemble the snowy mountain. The pentagon-shaped white mark most likely resembles glaciers.

4) Shiny Roselia

Pretty shiny Roselia (Image via Croteam)

Shiny Roselia is an adorable Grass-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO. The whole body design is likely based on a rose plant. It has a blue rose on the left hand and a black rose on the right.

It has three green spikes on top of its head that resemble a crown, and two leaves on its shoulder appear as epaulets. The yellow-colored stripe on its green skirt-like leaf on the front completes the design of the shiny Roselia.

In Pokemon GO, shiny Roselia is the second stage evolution of Shiny Budew. Although the final form, Roserade, holds more roses in its hands and has a mature look, Roselia is still better in simplicity, innocent appearance, and appeal.

5) Shiny Ludicolo

Cheerful shiny Ludicolo (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Ludicolo is the final form of shiny Lotad in Pokemon GO. In this stage, it gets a new appearance, resembling a duck, a monkey, and a pineapple. The company found inspiration from a duck and a monkey to create its face. Its hands are familiar to a duck's webbed feet. Moreover, its body figure is similar to that of a pineapple and has that fruit on top of its lily pad-like growth on its head.

This shiny Pokemon belongs to the Carefree Pokemon species. According to the lore, it begins to dance as soon as it hears music. This carefree nature is visible in its appearance, and its design perfectly suits this personality.