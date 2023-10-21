Serperior was released in Pokemon GO at the start of the A Unova Unveiling event in September 2019. Since then, players have been able to catch Snivy and evolve it to get this Pocket Monster. Serperior has always been one of the more prevalent starter picks when it comes to PvP combat. However, it was never overwhelmingly dominant in such battles.

With the Adventures Abound PvP updates in Pokemon GO, Aerial Ace received a major buff, and with it, Serpeior emerged as a new meta force. This guide will take a look at the best moves for this creature in trainer battles as well as provide an overview of how to use it in PvE scenarios.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

What moves can Serperior learn in Pokemon GO?

Snivy, Servine, and Serperior (Image via TPC)

Serperior's Fast Attack options are:

Vine Whip

Iron Tail

The Charged Attacks Serperior can use are:

Frenzy Plant*

Aerial Ace

Leaf Tornado

Grass Knot

Serperior is a Grass-type Pocket Monster, meaning it gets the benefit of same-type-attack-bonus when using moves of that type only. This Unova starter has base 161 Attack, 204 Defense, and 181 Stamina.

Best PvP moveset for Serperior in Pokemon GO

Serperior is a viable pick in the Great and the Ultra League of GO Battle League. For both formats, its ideal moveset is:

Fast Attack: Vine Whip

Charged Attack: Frenzy Plant* and Aerial Ace

Vine Whip deals 3 damage per turn and generates 4 energy every time it is used. With this Fast Attack, the Pokemon can reach Aerial Ace and Frenzy Plant in five and six turns, respectively.

Teaching Serperior the latter move will require the use of an Elite Charged TM unless you obtained this entity from its Community Day. Frenzy Plant deals 120 base damage (STAB included) at only 45 energy, making it one of the hardest-hitting attacks in the game.

Aerial Ace is a Flying-type Attack that deals 55 base damage at a cost of 40 energy. This is an excellent bait move for Serperior and gives it additional type coverage.

Best PvE moveset for Serperior in Pokemon GO

Serperior in the anime (Image via TPC)

Serperior is not a great option for attacking Gyms and raids. However, this creature's bulk makes it a reliable defender of Gyms. The best moveset for this entity for PvE is:

Fast Attack: Vine Whip

Charged Attack: Frenzy Plant*

Best counters to Serperior in Pokemon GO

The best counters to Serperior in the Great League are:

Shadow Gligar

Mandibuzz

Shadow Alolan Ninetales

Shadow Alolan Sandslash

Registeel

Serperior's biggest adversaries in the Ultra League are:

Charizard

Altered Forme Giratina

Registeel

Cobalion

Alolan Ninetales

That marks the end of this Serperior guide.