5 weakest Flying-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, ranked

Flying-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO are some of the most diverse, featuring several Pokemon that are a combination of Flying and another type. There are also pure Flying-types, and they tend to take a bird-like appearance for the most part.

While many Flying-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO are able combatants, others can't say the same. Like any Pokemon type, Flying-types have their share of weaklings that should be kept out of combat in most circumstances.

Some of these Pokemon evolve into superior species capable of battle, while others are simply weak by design.

Pokemon GO's Flying-types to avoid

5) Pidgey

Pidgey as it appears in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While some Pokemon GO trainers may argue that Hoothoot belongs at this spot (which is entirely understandable), durability tends to be favored more often in the popular mobile title. Hoothoot has higher max defense and stamina stats than Pidgey despite having a lower CP ceiling.

Regardless, Pidgey does sport a higher maximum attack stat compared to some low-level Flying-types, but that isn't exactly saying much. There's a reason this Pokemon is so commonplace. To be evolved into Pidgeot with haste so it can finally become a threat.

4) Zubat

Zubat in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zubat has always been more of an annoyance in the Pokemon franchise, which has carried over into Pokemon GO. When it becomes Golbat and Crobat, its combat prospects improve, but Zubat on its own is paltry, to say the least.

It can be defeated in a few hits and doesn't even possess the ability to poison its targets in Pokemon GO. It is nothing more than a bridge to better Pokemon evolutions down the road.

Some trainers who already have Golbat and Crobat won't even give this Pokemon the time of day and dignify it with being captured. To them, it's a waste of a Pokeball.

3) Noibat

Noibat can be a tough Pokemon to evolve (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It may be one of the rarest Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO, but Noibat isn't much to speak of in a fight. Its maximum attack stat doesn't even reach 100 (it maxes out at 83), and it doesn't have particularly great defense or stamina stats to compensate.

When this Pokemon evolves into Noivern, it becomes a much more formidable opponent, but that requires 400 Noibat candies to accomplish.

Due to its evolution cost and its rarity, Noibat is a long-term candy collection project that will only truly pay off in battle when it evolves into its final form.

2) Shadow Hoppip

Hoppip, Jumpluff, and Skiploom in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Hoppip was already unimpressive, arriving in Pokemon GO from Generation II, but its Shadow Pokemon form is even more so. While Shadow Pokemon receive a damage buff, they lose durability as a trade-off.

Hoppip's durability is already paper thin, making its Shadow form even frailer. Shadow Hoppip is more likely to be KO'd before it can land three attacks in a row, so it's best left off the battlefield until it fully evolves into Jumpluff.

Until then, this Grass/Flying-type is considerably underwhelming and can't hold up to any kind of assault.

1) Combee

Combee may be cute, but that's about all (Image via Niantic)

In the main Pokemon series, Combee is pretty much only good for collecting honey and using the move Sweet Scent to attract other Pokemon. Since it can't do that in this mobile title, it doesn't really have any business being in a fight.

Though its defense and stamina stat maximums aren't the most pointless, it has the lowest CP cap of any Pokemon with Flying typing.

Trainers who have a female Combee can evolve it into Vespiquen with 50 candies. However, Vespiquen is quite underwhelming as a Bug/Flying-type Pokemon as well compared to other options in both elemental categories.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer