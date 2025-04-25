7 best full-art Trainer's Pokemon cards in Scarlet and Violet Journey Together, ranked

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Journey Together TCG expansion is meant as a celebration of all the trainers from the franchise that fans have met over the years. Some of them have been rivals, others Gym Leaders, or, in the case of Lillie, someone who learnt to find her inner strength alongside us. So, to commemorate these trainers, the Journey Together expansion has given us several full-art Trainer's Pokemon cards celebrating them and their Pokemon.

That said, we will look at the best full-art Trainer's Pokemon cards from the Scarlet and Violet Journey Together TCG expansion and rank them.

Note: The rankings solely reflect the subjective opinion of the writer.

The best full-art Trainer's Pokemon cards in Scarlet and Violet Journey Together

7) N's Reshiram

N's Reshiram full-art in Scarlet and Violet Journey Together (Image via The Pokemon Company)

N's Reshiram ends up beating out N's Zoroark for a spot on this list by the thinnest of margins. The reason is the artist's choice to have Reshiram fly in a sky full of clouds. With N riding on its shoulder, the art does a great job of depicting his attempts to portray himself as a messianic figure.

6) Lillie's Ribombee

Lillie's Ribombee full-art in Scarlet and Violet Journey Together (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lillie's Ribombee portrays a beautiful friendship between the trainer and her Pokemon. The art does a fantastic job of depicting Lillie's tenderness as she interacts with the Bug/Fairy-type. Bonus points for drawing Ribombee smaller compared to Lillie, which helps highlight the trust the two share as their hands make contact.

5) Iono's Bellibolt ex

Iono's Bellibolt ex full-art in Scarlet and Violet Journey Together (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Iono's Bellibolt ex looks like Iono is streaming on a social media platform on her phone. Considering she's a streamer in the games, this works really well with her character lore. The art makes it seem like she's showing off her Bellibolt to her fans, with the Electric-type just happy to be there.

4) Iono's Kilowattrel

Iono's Kilowattrel full-art in Scarlet and Violet Journey Together (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Iono's Kilowattrel, by contrast, has a more cartoon-y art style, with Iono herself looking like a chibi version. She seems to be out in a meadow with her Kilowattrel, having fun, with the nice added detail of the bird having its wing around its trainer's shoulder.

3) Hop's Zacian ex

Hop's Zacian ex full-art in Scarlet and Violet Journey Together (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hop's Zacian ex is a reflection of Hop's ability to befriend Pokemon, even a powerful Legendary like Zacian. The fact that Hop can keep his hand on what would usually be an intimidating creature shows the respect Zacian has for its trainer. Additionally, the fact that we only see Zacian's head and neck in the card perfectly portrays the size disparity between it and its trainer.

2) Lillie's Clefairy ex

Lillie's Clefairy ex full-art in Scarlet and Violet Journey Together (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lillie's Clefairy ex is just a fun card. The art shows Lillie either training or playing with her Clefairy, as the Fairy-type is just having a good time. We also love that the scene is set in a beautiful meadow. It is a common setting (like in Iono's Kilowattrel), but there's a reason why it keeps being used — it looks bright and wholesome.

1) Hop's Wooloo

Hop's Wooloo full-art in Scarlet and Violet Journey Together (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hop's Wooloo depicts the trainer and his Pokemon on a hill staring at the sky. It might seem an odd choice for such a simple piece to rank the highest, but it's that very simplicity that works so well for this card. Throughout his journey, Hop had been plagued by feelings of inadequacy compared to his brother Leon. The card seems to have captured one of those melancholic moments, and sells it well too.

