Redditors discuss the advantages of Basic ex cards in the current Pokemon TCG Pocket meta

The Pokemon TCG Pocket has seen a seismic shift in its competitive landscape with the increasing dominance of Basic ex cards. What was once a game heavily centered on evolving powerful Stage 2 Pokemon has now tilted towards quick, high-impact strategies — largely fueled by Basic ex designs.

These cards, requiring no evolution to hit the board, bring immediate power and utility, making them an attractive choice for competitive players looking for fast setups and consistent plays.

On Reddit, a recent post by u/Repulsive_Peanut_481 sparked widespread discussion.

"Behind the development of Giratina Darkrai Pocket."

The post featured a meme humorously criticizing the game's direction: “Use Pokemon franchise famous for evolutions → Develop game with complex evolution mechanism → Introduce several overpowered Basic ex cards so evolutions are unplayable in ranked.” While meant in jest, the meme touched a nerve in the community, leading to a rich discussion about game balance and design philosophy.

The responses from the Pokemon TCG Pocket community highlighted a broader frustration with how evolving cards have struggled to maintain relevance in the meta.

Redditor u/ElliotGale pointed out that the issue isn’t unique to Pokemon TCG Pocket — it's mirrored in the physical version of the game as well.

"Not a Pocket-exclusive problem, to be fair. Stage 2s in the physical TCG need to do everything including your taxes to conceivably see top level play, and even then, most flop because they don't have stage 1s or basics that directly contribute to a viable gameplan."

Adding to this, u/MoonRay087 noted that many new Basic ex cards are simply streamlined versions of existing evolved Pokemon.

Comment byu/Repulsive_Peanut_481 from discussion inPTCGP Expand Post

As a result, players are naturally gravitating towards these easier-to-use alternatives, further sidelining traditional evolution lines.

From a deck-building standpoint, u/Despada_ shared a constructive take:

"Personally think that the Basics in 3 stage lines need to either ramp or search later stages of their line at minimum to work. Stage 1s need to be able to ball in case you brick too. Obviously they shouldn't be so good that you feel compelled to never evolve them, but they should be able to pull their weight until you can evolve or help expedite the process if they can't hit well."

At the same time, they shouldn't be so strong that players are disincentivized from evolving them altogether.

u/TomatoCowBoi offered a broader critique of the current deck structure in the Pocket meta.

Comment byu/Repulsive_Peanut_481 from discussion inPTCGP Expand Post

Even mid-tier Pokemon like Pillowswine are finding ways to contribute to the game's evolving dynamics.

The future of evolution in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Some ex cards that require evolution (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Basic ex cards have brought speed and efficiency to the forefront of the Pokemon TCG Pocket meta, there's an ongoing community-driven push to re-establish the value of evolution-based gameplay.

The developers may need to consider mechanics that better reward strategic evolution lines or introduce format limitations that encourage diversity in deck-building.

Ultimately, the discussions sparked by u/Repulsive_Peanut_481 and the thoughtful insights from other players highlight the passion and analytical depth of the Pokemon TCGP community.

As the meta continues to evolve, the challenge will be finding the right balance between power and progression — something the franchise has always strived for, both in game and spirit.

