Pokemon TCG Pocket player compares retreat costs of non-ex cards, other Redditors weigh in

In the ever-evolving landscape of Pokemon TCG Pocket, balance and fairness often spark passionate debates among players. One of the latest points of contention centers on retreat costs — specifically, the disparity between basic ex Pokemon and non-ex Stage 2 cards. As retreat costs can significantly affect a card’s viability in gameplay, many players are questioning the design philosophy behind these decisions.

Reddit user u/MsGolem brought this conversation to the forefront with a post highlighting how non-ex Stage 2 Pokemon like Torterra, Rhyperior, Golem, and Mamoswine are saddled with a retreat cost of 4, making them virtually unplayable.

In stark contrast, powerful basic ex cards such as Giratina ex, Darkrai ex, Palkia ex, and Dialga ex enjoy much lower retreat costs — typically just 2 — despite being dominant forces on the field.

"Powerful basic EXs get 1-2 retreat costs while these non EX stage 2s get 4 retreat cost?"

This perceived imbalance has ignited a thoughtful conversation in the community, with players offering varying perspectives on the matter.

The issue at hand is rooted in a fundamental gameplay mechanic: retreat cost. This stat determines how many Energy units must be discarded to withdraw a Pokemon from the Active Spot. Higher retreat costs can act as a balancing factor for powerful cards, but when inconsistently applied, they may instead serve as a deterrent to using certain strategies or Pokemon altogether.

u/MsGolem pointed out the irony that these non-ex Stage 2 cards — despite requiring significant setup and investment — are punished with higher retreat costs, whereas basic ex cards, which hit the field immediately, often enjoy a retreat cost of 2 or less. Without any built-in energy acceleration or synergy to mitigate this burden, cards like Rhyperior and Torterra become impractical in competitive play.

In the comments, Redditor u/ZombieAladdin mentioned the Heavy Baton as a potential tool for these high-retreat-cost Pokemon.

However, they noted that in Pokemon TCG Pocket, where Energy is more readily available, the utility of this tool might be diminished.

Meanwhile, u/Scholar_of_Yore focused on the broader issue of basic versus evolved Pokemon.

"The part that bothers me is not the EX part, but the basic part. Stage 2 evolutions rarely feel worth it, be them EX or not. Don't get me wrong, they are playable but I don't think the effort to set them up makes them competitive with decks like Gira/Darkrai or Arceus/Dialga before it."

Adding to the discourse, u/rockardy expressed concern over how the low retreat costs of most basic ex Pokemon remove a key strategic element from the game.

"I feel like the biggest problem with basic ex is most of them have low retreat costs, which negates the penalty of 2 points. It was particularly bad before they added Cyrus and Starmie could hit your basic mon for 90 on turn 4 and then retreat for free to the bench until your EX was in KO territory and win the game. I feel all ex should have 4 retreat cost so it becomes more tactical whether you use them or not."

On the topic of deck-building constraints, u/Article_West provided a logistical perspective.

The current design philosophy, they argue, fails to compensate for this loss in deck efficiency.

Balancing accessibility and strategy in future Pokemon TCG Pocket sets

Torterra and Darkrai ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The conversation around retreat costs in Pokemon TCG Pocket underscores a deeper issue in card design: the balance between accessibility and reward. Players are clearly frustrated that evolved cards, which demand a larger time and deck investment, are penalized further by steep retreat costs. This runs counter to the traditional principle that higher-effort strategies should offer higher rewards.

Community voices like u/MsGolem, u/ZombieAladdin, u/Scholar_of_Yore, u/rockardy, and u/Article_West shed light on how these mechanics impact both casual and competitive gameplay.

Whether it's through better scaling of retreat costs or more powerful abilities for Stage 2 cards, many believe a shift in design philosophy is necessary to maintain fairness and diversity in playstyles.

As future expansions roll out, it remains to be seen whether the developers of Pokemon TCG Pocket will take this feedback into account and re-evaluate how retreat costs are assigned. For now, though, players continue to grapple with a system that often feels stacked against strategic depth.

