"I hope they introduce a Druddigon removal soon": Pokemon TCG Pocket player highlights their frustration with chip damage in the current meta

In the fast-paced environment of Pokemon TCG Pocket, balancing strategy and power has always been a delicate act. However, a growing number of players are finding the current meta frustrating due to the persistence of chip damage mechanics. At the heart of the discussion is one particularly pesky card: Druddigon.

Known for its Rough Skin ability that deals 20 damage back every time it’s attacked, Druddigon has become a thorn in many players' side.

Redditor ShueiHS sparked a conversation about this issue, posting:

“I hope they introduce a Druddigon removal soon”

It was a clear signal: frustration with chip damage isn't just noise, it’s a growing sentiment.

As more decks adopt strategies that rely on slow, cumulative damage, Druddigon’s presence has shifted from niche pick to meta staple. This defensive mechanism might not win games outright, but it certainly slows them down and saps the fun for some.

The post ignited a broader discussion among players, many of whom voiced support for new mechanics or cards to counteract Druddigon’s influence.

For instance, Cultural-Committee-6 suggested that an item or supporter card could be introduced to block chip damage or reactive effects like those from Druddigon or Darkrai pings while in the active spot.

Meanwhile, ABigPairOfCrocs gave a simple solution.

"Something like Heavy Boots I guess? An item that prevents any damage not dealt directly by an attack"

This idea builds on the community’s broader wish to see more defenses against passive or residual damage, which currently slows momentum and drags out turns.

Kuro448 brought a more strategic angle, pointing out that a discard mechanic — like the one in OP’s fan-made card — could provide utility both offensively and defensively.

"This would be insane Druddigon support. Low on vealth and u don't want to give up a point? Discard. You need to switch him out, but you can't/don't want to use Leaf? Discard. Bonus points if you take out your opponents Druddigon along the way."

Adding a touch of philosophical nuance to the debate, Billiammaillib321 differentiated between difficulty and irritation.

Comment byu/ShueiHS from discussion inPTCGP Expand Post

It’s not about skill, they noted — just annoyance. Players don’t feel challenged; they feel stalled.

Is it time for a Pokemon TCG Pocket meta change?

Druddigon's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With Druddigon occupying such a disruptive spot in the current game environment, many players are wondering when — and if — the developers will intervene. While defensive strategies are an important aspect of the game’s design, there’s growing consensus that mechanics like passive chip damage can go too far when they stifle active play and slow game pacing.

As creative fan-made solutions gain traction and more voices in the community express similar frustrations, it may only be a matter of time before the developers consider balancing adjustments.

Whether through targeted removal cards, damage immunity tools, or broader rule changes, a more dynamic and engaging meta could be just around the corner.

Until then, Pokemon TCG Pocket players will have to choose between playing around Druddigon or waiting for the meta to evolve — hopefully, sooner rather than later.

