Next Pokemon TCG Pocket expansion reportedly Gen 7 based, coming sooner than you think

The Pokemon TCG Pocket continues to keep fans on their toes with surprise announcements, and it looks like another expansion is just around the corner. As TCGP grows in popularity, so do the speculations — and this time, they're coming with some convincing backing. A recent buzz in the community suggests we might be returning to the Alola region much sooner than expected.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Next Pokemon TCG Pocket expansion will mostly likey be Gen 7 themed, according to leaks

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

According to a leak shared by the X account @pokecamatomeru, two new cards — Solgaleo ex and Lunala ex — are reportedly set to headline the next expansion. The post includes a screenshot showing both cards, hinting at a Gen 7-themed release. If rumors are to be believed, the set will launch as early as April 30.

Reddit user u/xNightdazerX took it further, claiming that this expansion will be part of the next series of sets, possibly titled “Rising Hope” (A3), following the trio of the A2 series. With past expansions focusing on regional theming — like Genetic Apex featuring mostly Kanto Pokemon — it’s a solid bet that Rising Hope will spotlight the Alola region, with a few wildcards sprinkled in.

Also read: Is Pokemon TCGP releasing new packs too frequently?

Will Solgaleo ex and Lunala ex change the Pokemon TCG Pocket meta?

Solgaleo ex is expected to be a Metal-type with 180 HP, likely possessing a powerful ability that could shift its viability in the current meta. This is especially exciting for players looking for variety, as Metal remains one of the less-represented types in competitive decks.

Meanwhile, Lunala ex, most likely a Psychic-type also boasting 180 HP, might stir more concern — Psychic cards are already dominant, and Lunala’s hinted ability could tilt the balance even further.

Whether you're a collector or competitive player in Pokemon TCG Pocket, Rising Hope could be the set to watch.

Also read: What is the best type in Pokemon TCGP

