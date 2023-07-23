A "shiny Pokemon" has appeared in wild Diablo 4

If there is one thing that ties Pokemon fans from across regions and generations, it is their love for shiny Pokemon. Players look for them in every single game where it is possible to find one. They even spend real-life currency on games like Pokemon GO to find and catch rare shinies. One can only imagine a player's delight when they encounter something similar in a game that is not even remotely connected with the Pokemon franchise.

That is exactly what happened with u/zurzoth when they saw the viral post about the glitchy, color-shifting Werebear on the Diablo 4 subreddit.

For those unfamiliar with shiny Pokemon, they are differently colored versions of creatures. They are extremely rare, making them a coveted possession when found.

Which Pocket Monster does Diablo 4's 'shiny Pokemon' look like?

The shiny Pokemon in question is a Werebear form of the Druid in Diablo 4. Its fur is designed to reflect the color of the character's hair. However, due to a glitch, the fur turned from brown to bright orange.

In its original form, the Werebear looks like a cross between Ursaring and Ursaluna; it has the bulk and build of the latter while bipedal like the former. Both those creatures have brown coats. While Ursaring's fur is a lighter shade of brown, its evolution, Ursaluna, is dark brown and grey.

The suggestion that the orange Werebear is a shiny Pokemon is funny and appropriate in its own right without considering the canonical representation of shiny Ursaring or shiny Ursaluna. Shiny Ursaring has green fur, while shiny Ursaluna has a bright brown and gray coat.

This orange Werebear, belonging to an entirely different universe, doesn't adhere to the representation of its counterparts from the world of Pokemon. Nevertheless, the comment that it is a shiny Pokemon is witty and humorous.

Other reactions to the orange Werebear in Diablo 4

Many Diablo 4 players flocked to the post on Reddit to share their takes on the miscolored Werebear. u/Similar-Turnip2482 suggested that the color change made it appear like there was some unannounced collaboration with KFC.

Other players also reported that their Druid-turned-Werebears had changed colors without them intending to. u/Feral_Barbarian's fiance had their bear's fur go from blonde to bright yellow due to the glitch.

Users like u/PM_Mick pointed out that other character classes also faced color-related issues after the latest update gave them all "shiny Pokemon"-like appearances.

Although a color-changing bug isn't potentially game-breaking since they don't change the intrinsic attributes of the character, it can alter the overall gaming experience.

Readers who wish to take part in collecting shiny Pokemon may consider playing Pokemon GO or Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.