All Celestial Guardians 1-Star Illustration Rares in Pokemon TCG Pocket, ranked

Pokemon TCG Pocket has released its latest expansion, Celestial Guardians. And like all of the sets in the game so far, there are some lovely Illustration Rares for players to collect. All of the Pokemon featured are from the Alola region and get to shine in lovely full art displays featuring them. This ranges from common mons like Pikipek and Rockruff to Legendaries like the Tapu quartet.

In this article, we will look at all 24 1-Star Illustration Rares in the Celestial Guardians expansion of Pokemon TCG Pocket and rank them.

Note: This article is subjective and the ranking is based on the writer's opinions.

All Celestial Guardians 1-Star Illustration Rares in Pokemon TCG Pocket

24) Oricorio

Oricorio in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Oricorio, unfortunately, ends up at the bottom of the list. It isn't a bad-looking card, none of them are, to be honest, but the generic design of the card held it back. It's a bunch of Oricorio Pom Poms dancing on a nondescript yellow background. At least the card has shaken up the Pokemon TCG Pocket meta.

23) Drampa

Drampa in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

On this card, Drampa is attacking and shooting fire from its mouth. However, it is very difficult to tell what is going on in the artwork. This is because of the many effects in play, like the rain all over the card, or the rock splinters flying up after Drampa blasted something with its attack.

22) Bewear

Bewear in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Bewear's full art is also a bit generic. The mon is floating in the middle with splotches of different paint. There isn't anything else noteworthy about the card.

21) Komala

Komala in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Komala has a simple premise. As a creature based on a koala, it is seen sleeping in a tree. The card depicts this perfectly fine and not much else.

20) Tsareena

Tsareena in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Tsareena looks cool standing in the middle of the night with the rays of the moon giving off a violet hue. This complements the parts of the mon that are similarly colored. However, Tsareena takes up too much space on the card, leaving very little of the background visible as a result.

19) Tapu Lele

Tapu Lele in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Tapu Lele, like all the Tapus in this Pokemon TCG Pocket expansion, has been given a painting-like look. This is a lovely painting similar to how humans depict deities, symbolizing the relation these Legendaries have with the people of the Alolan region.

18) Tapu Bulu

Tapu Bulu in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Tapu Bulu has a similar painted look. As a forest guardian, it has a greener theme.

17) Tapu Fini

Tapu Fini in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Tapu Fini, as a Water/Fairy dual-type, has an aquatic painting theme. This makes sense as Tapu Fini is the guardian of Poni Island, where it is both respected and feared by its inhabitants thanks to its ability to manipulate ocean currents.

16) Tapu Koko

Tapu Koko in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Tapu Koko has a painted look consisting of dark storm clouds, befitting its part Electric typing.

15) Sandygast

Sandygast in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

The artwork of this Sandygast card is bright and colorful. The critter is residing on the beach, surrounded by things usually seen there, like plastic shovels and pails.

14) Alolan Exeggutor

Alolan Exeggutor in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

The artwork for the full art Alolan Exeggutor card sees the giant coconut tree dancing merrily in the forest. It appears to be moving in a direction opposite to the "camera," as its tail is facing towards us.

13) Turtonator

Turtonator in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Turtonator is surrounded by flames in this full-art. It's seemingly about to generate its own, indicated by its glowing back shooting out flames. This might be the Fire/Dragon using its signature move, Shell Trap.

12) Morelull

Morelull in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Morelull is one of the first designs we see that has a lot of detail. We see that it's night, as the Morelull is looking towards the sky. It's not the only Pokemon on the card, though, as we can see a Cutiefly either resting or feeding on a flower next to it.

11) Alolan Vulpix

Alolan Vulpix in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Alolan Vulpix is a simple card, but it uses its space well to give us a complete picture to look at. This ice fox runs across snow mounds gathered on a lake, set in a tundra forest.

10) Comfey

Comfey in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Comfey continues the trend of "simple but elegant" artwork we have seen in the last few Pokemon TCG Pocket cards. As Comfey moves upwards, signified by the sun visible in its coiled body, we see multicolored petals fall from it toward the viewer.

9) Mudsdale

Mudsdale in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Mudsdale is a very detailed card that tells a story with its artwork. The huge horse is standing in a field attached to what appears to be a farm, based on the red barn seen in the back. Its trainer, or caretaker, appears to be fitting a riding harness on its back in preparation to ride it.

8) Cutiefly

Cutiefly in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

This Cutiefly card appears to be a depiction of the previous Morelull card, but during the day. Here, we see that the little insect is feeding from the flower, while the Morelull is resting among similar flowers.

7) Pikipek

Pikipek in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

This Pikipek card does an excellent job of depicting what a group of Pokemon should look like (as opposed to the Oricorio example at the beginning). We see a group of these little birds playing and grooming one another while sitting on a fence surrounding a meadow.

6) Alolan Marowak

Alolan Marowak in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Alolan Marowak is another "simple but elegant" card. We see it raising its fiery staff towards the sky as the sky lights up thanks to a meteor shower...or a Minior shower, but more on that later.

5) Magearna

Magearna in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Magearna's artwork tells perhaps the most complex story. Here is a being created to serve others, as we can see from the feather duster in its hands. However, it pauses for a moment to look away from its duties, admiring the sunlight falling on the flowers kept on the table. It almost screams how this creature yearns to be more than what it was made for.

4) Pyukumuku

Pyukumuku in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Pyukumuku is a fun Pokemon TCG Pocket card. It apparently was hiding in a pail, and is now leaving it in little hops as indicated by the Pyukumuku-shaped indentations on the sand.

3) Cosmog

Cosmog in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Cosmog, depending on the game you are playing, can evolve to become Solgaleo or Lunala. Those box art Legendaries represent the sun and the moon, respectively. With Cosmog in the centre, and the sun on the left and the moon on the right, it's a good way of depicting that this mon can go down either path.

2) Rockruff

Rockruff in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Rockruff also has multiple paths to choose from. Unlike Cosmog, it can choose either the sun (Lycanroc-Day), the moon (Lycanroc-Midnight), or it can go down the middle during dusk (Lycanroc-Dusk).

1) Minior

Minior in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Remember the meteor shower taking place in the Alolan Marowak card? Well, it's highly likely that it could have been the Minior depicted in this card, flying over the horizon with their cores exposed.

