How to get free Golden Week gifts in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Pokemon TCG Pocket is offering free Golden Week gifts to all players, which you can claim on their website. To celebrate the ongoing Golden Week holidays in Japan, the developers have decided to gift all players with some crucial in-game items that will make it easier to collect more cards.
However, this is a limited-time event, and you can only claim the free Golden Week gifts in Pokemon TCG Pocket before May 27, 2025, at 7:59 AM UTC.
In this article, we will mention what the Golden Week gifts are in Pokemon TCG Pocket and how you can get them for free.
How to claim free Golden Week gifts in Pokemon TCG Pocket?
To claim the free Golden Week gifts in Pokemon TCG Pocket, you will have to redeem a code on the official TCGP gift website. Here is the code and the rewards that you will get by claiming it:
You can only claim this code via the official gifting website for Pokemon TCG Pocket, and there is no way currently to do this from in-game.
How to redeem the Golden Week gift code in Pokemon TCG Pocket?
Follow these steps to redeem the code and get the free Golden Week gifts in Pokemon TCG Pocket:
- Head to the official Pokemon TCG Pocket gifting website.
- Enter your personal Support ID (you can find this in-game.)
- Enter the gift code: S5N4NDM00N
- Click on Send.
After this, you should automatically find the items in-game after opening Pokemon TCG Pocket.
How to find your Support ID in Pokemon TCG Pocket?
Here is how you can easily find your Support ID in Pokemon TCG Pocket:
- Open Pokemon TCG Pocket and click on the Menu option (3 bars at the bottom-right of your screen.)
- You should see your Support ID right at the top-right corner of the pop-up that opens.
The Support ID is a unique identifier that is different for each player. Simply copy this and paste it on the official gifting website to receive the free Golden Week gifts.
