  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • How to get free Golden Week gifts in Pokemon TCG Pocket

How to get free Golden Week gifts in Pokemon TCG Pocket

By Anindit Sinha
Modified May 02, 2025 06:37 GMT
How to get free Golden Week gifts in Pokemon TCG Pocket?
Redeem a code to get free Golden Week gifts (Image via TPC)

Pokemon TCG Pocket is offering free Golden Week gifts to all players, which you can claim on their website. To celebrate the ongoing Golden Week holidays in Japan, the developers have decided to gift all players with some crucial in-game items that will make it easier to collect more cards.

Ad

However, this is a limited-time event, and you can only claim the free Golden Week gifts in Pokemon TCG Pocket before May 27, 2025, at 7:59 AM UTC.

In this article, we will mention what the Golden Week gifts are in Pokemon TCG Pocket and how you can get them for free.

sk promotional banner

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

How to claim free Golden Week gifts in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

To claim the free Golden Week gifts in Pokemon TCG Pocket, you will have to redeem a code on the official TCGP gift website. Here is the code and the rewards that you will get by claiming it:

CodeRewardsExpiration Date
S5N4NDM00N24 Pack Hourglass
500 Trade Tokens		May 27, 2025
Ad

You can only claim this code via the official gifting website for Pokemon TCG Pocket, and there is no way currently to do this from in-game.

Also read: How to get 10 Booster Packs for free in Pokemon TCG Pocket

How to redeem the Golden Week gift code in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

You need to enter your Support ID and Gift Code on the website (Image via TPC)
You need to enter your Support ID and Gift Code on the website (Image via TPC)

Follow these steps to redeem the code and get the free Golden Week gifts in Pokemon TCG Pocket:

Ad

After this, you should automatically find the items in-game after opening Pokemon TCG Pocket.

How to find your Support ID in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Here is how you can easily find your Support ID in Pokemon TCG Pocket:

  • Open Pokemon TCG Pocket and click on the Menu option (3 bars at the bottom-right of your screen.)
  • You should see your Support ID right at the top-right corner of the pop-up that opens.
Ad

The Support ID is a unique identifier that is different for each player. Simply copy this and paste it on the official gifting website to receive the free Golden Week gifts.

Check out other Pokemon TCG Pocket articles:

About the author
Anindit Sinha

Anindit Sinha

A software developer by day and hardcore gamer at night, Anindit Sinha has always been fascinated by all things digital. As an Esports & Gaming writer for Sportskeeda, he covers Pokemon, competitive first-person shooters, Sea of Thieves, and Palworld. He has also interviewed of one of the developers of Pokemon Vortex, a popular web-based Pokemon game that is going strong till this date.

His passion for gaming was sparked when a teacher gifted him his first game, Project IGI, for doing well in computer class. However, Counter-Strike was the game that brought out his competitive side, after which he also indulged in LAN and online tournaments.

His most memorable stint came during a clutch moment against a very popular team during the AMD ESL India Qualifiers for Rainbow Six Siege in 2019. He ardently follows Shroud and the old NiP esports team. While the latter is his favorite team from CS 1.6 days, he considers the former to be a mechanically gifted player whose calmness and humbleness inspired Anindit’s approach.

Anindit believes in sourcing information from a variety of sources and cross-checking it via multiple avenues to ensure complete accuracy. When away from the screen, Anindit likes to keep his body fit by regularly going to the gym, doing adventure sports, and reading horror, fantasy and sci-fi books.

Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Anindit Sinha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications