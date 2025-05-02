How to get free Golden Week gifts in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Pokemon TCG Pocket is offering free Golden Week gifts to all players, which you can claim on their website. To celebrate the ongoing Golden Week holidays in Japan, the developers have decided to gift all players with some crucial in-game items that will make it easier to collect more cards.

Ad

However, this is a limited-time event, and you can only claim the free Golden Week gifts in Pokemon TCG Pocket before May 27, 2025, at 7:59 AM UTC.

In this article, we will mention what the Golden Week gifts are in Pokemon TCG Pocket and how you can get them for free.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

How to claim free Golden Week gifts in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

To claim the free Golden Week gifts in Pokemon TCG Pocket, you will have to redeem a code on the official TCGP gift website. Here is the code and the rewards that you will get by claiming it:

Code Rewards Expiration Date S5N4NDM00N 24 Pack Hourglass

500 Trade Tokens May 27, 2025

Ad

You can only claim this code via the official gifting website for Pokemon TCG Pocket, and there is no way currently to do this from in-game.

Also read: How to get 10 Booster Packs for free in Pokemon TCG Pocket

How to redeem the Golden Week gift code in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

You need to enter your Support ID and Gift Code on the website (Image via TPC)

Follow these steps to redeem the code and get the free Golden Week gifts in Pokemon TCG Pocket:

Ad

Head to the official Pokemon TCG Pocket gifting website.

Enter your personal Support ID (you can find this in-game.)

Enter the gift code: S5N4NDM00N

Click on Send.

After this, you should automatically find the items in-game after opening Pokemon TCG Pocket.

How to find your Support ID in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Here is how you can easily find your Support ID in Pokemon TCG Pocket:

Open Pokemon TCG Pocket and click on the Menu option (3 bars at the bottom-right of your screen.)

option (3 bars at the bottom-right of your screen.) You should see your Support ID right at the top-right corner of the pop-up that opens.

Ad

The Support ID is a unique identifier that is different for each player. Simply copy this and paste it on the official gifting website to receive the free Golden Week gifts.

Check out other Pokemon TCG Pocket articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anindit Sinha A software developer by day and hardcore gamer at night, Anindit Sinha has always been fascinated by all things digital. As an Esports & Gaming writer for Sportskeeda, he covers Pokemon, competitive first-person shooters, Sea of Thieves, and Palworld. He has also interviewed of one of the developers of Pokemon Vortex, a popular web-based Pokemon game that is going strong till this date.



His passion for gaming was sparked when a teacher gifted him his first game, Project IGI, for doing well in computer class. However, Counter-Strike was the game that brought out his competitive side, after which he also indulged in LAN and online tournaments.



His most memorable stint came during a clutch moment against a very popular team during the AMD ESL India Qualifiers for Rainbow Six Siege in 2019. He ardently follows Shroud and the old NiP esports team. While the latter is his favorite team from CS 1.6 days, he considers the former to be a mechanically gifted player whose calmness and humbleness inspired Anindit’s approach.



Anindit believes in sourcing information from a variety of sources and cross-checking it via multiple avenues to ensure complete accuracy. When away from the screen, Anindit likes to keep his body fit by regularly going to the gym, doing adventure sports, and reading horror, fantasy and sci-fi books. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨