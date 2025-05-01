A Pokemon TCG Pocket player, u/Weekly-Zucchini-8822, shared an interesting Easter Egg that they found. Saya Tsuruta, a long time illustrator and designer for The Pokemon Company, drew a hidden Pokeball in the cards she designed. This is something she has done on most of the cards she has illustrated, not just those from Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Saya Tsuruta has worked with The Pokemon Company for a long time. Besides her work in Pokemon TCG, she has helped design multiple creatures like Galvantula, Fletchling, and Goodra.
How many of Saya Tsuruta's cards are in Pokemon TCG Pocket?
As of now, there are nine of Saya Tsuruta's illustrated cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket. These are the cards as follows:
As you can see, each of Saya Tsuruta's illustrations has a hidden Pokeball, which has been highlighted here.
Most commenters were surprised at the observation. Like u/yOB-LEd, who said:
"I never realised this, nice post :)"
Redditor u/Lv1FogCloud also admired the illustrator's creativity, especially when it came to hiding the Pokeballs in the art:
"Hiding them in sparkles and bubbles was so fun and smart."
Some commentators did point out that Saya Tsuruta's career as an illustrator extended beyond Pokemon TCG Pocket. For instance, u/cutieclaire27 mentioned that one of the few times she forgot to add a Pokeball, she jokingly apologised on X by saying that the ball had rolled out of frame.
"This doesn't just apply to Pocket, BTW, all of her physical card arts have these Pokeballs too, aside from any of her Shiny Rare cards, since those have no background. I think my favorite part though, she had forgotten to include the Pokeball in her art for Paldean Wooper in Paldea Evolved (physical TCG Set), and in an apology post on Twitter, she said "due to my carelessness, the Pokéball rolled out of frame"."
