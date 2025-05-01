5 most broken abilities in Pokemon TCG Pocket 

In Pokemon TCG Pocket, abilities are effects that certain Pokemon cards can utilise. These can range from dealing damage to opposing 'mons, reducing the damage taken from incoming attacks, or healing allies. Some of them can lower the Retreat Cost of an Active Pokemon, while others can move around the Energy attached to different cards to improve a situation mid-game.

In this article, we will look at abilities in Pokemon TCG Pocket that have caused players the most grief in random or ranked matches.

5 of the most broken abilities in Pokemon TCG Pocket

1) Abilities that heal multiple allies — Powder Heal on Butterfree and Melodious Healing on Primarina

Butterfree and Primarina in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

The ability to recover damage taken in a previous turn can be a massive help to teams that rely on setting up over time. Especially if there's a way to heal more than one Pokemon to a significant extent (which is why Shaymin's Fragrant Flower Garden, which only heals 10 damage, isn't included). While Butterfree can heal 20 damage from each injured card, Primarina can heal up to 30 on each Water type.

Both Butterfree and Primarina are Stage 2 'mons and were harder to set up in the past. However, thanks to the introduction of the Rare Candy Item, it is now easier to bring either of them onto the field.

2) Abilities that deal passive damage — Water Shuriken on Greninja and Nightmare Aura on Darkrai ex

Greninja and Darkrai ex in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

While attacking with your Active Pokemon is the main way to deal damage, there are other ways as well. Greninja and Darkrai ex can both deal 20 damage with their abilities. The main difference between the two is Greninja is a Stage 2 that can hit any of the opposing 'mons, even any weakened ones on the Bench. Meanwhile, Darkrai ex is limited to attacking the Active spot, but can enter the field faster.

3) Abilities that deal passive damage — Rough Skin on Druddigon and Counterattack on Poliwrath and Pawmot

Druddigon, Poliwrath, and Pawmot in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Indirect damage may be situational, but it adds up over time. While Poliwrath and Pawmot can take a few hits thanks to their high HP, Druddigon is so far the best at dealing passive damage. For starters, it's a Basic Pokemon and doesn't need to be set up. And as a Dragon-type, it has no weaknesses, meaning there's no way to hit it supereffectively.

4) Abilities that add extra energy — Broken-Space Bellow on Giratina ex, Forest Breath on Leafeon ex, Psy Shadow on Gardevoir, and Volt Charge on Magneton

Giratina ex, Leafeon ex, Gardevoir, and Magneton in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Usually, players can add one energy to any one of their 'mons during their turn. However, these mons circumvent that by adding an extra energy to either themselves or their allies. Giratina ex is perhaps the most powerful as a Basic ex card that can start adding energy from the first turn. As the others are all Stage 1 or 2 cards, they cannot be as effective and need some turns to be set up first.

5) Abilities that duplicate energy - Jungle Totem on Serperior

Serperior in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Serperior's Jungle Totem is one of the strongest abilities in the game, which is perhaps the reason why there haven't been any attempts to duplicate it so far. This Pokemon's ability lets a Grass energy attached to a 'mon act as two Grass energies as opposed to one. This lets Serperior support dangerous Grass-type attackers like Celebi ex who get to act much quicker as a result.

