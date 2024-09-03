All Dynamax Pokemon in Pokemon GO, announced so far

A week after the start of the Max Out season, Dynamax Pokemon are set to come to Pokemon GO on September 10th for the game's GO Big event. Given that this date marks the debut of the first wave of these Dynamax creatures, not many of them have been announced currently. Nevertheless, the ones that will be available will surely catch players' attention.

From what is known so far, the only Max Battles, the raids where players can obtain these Dynamax Pokemon, feature a one-star difficulty, housing unevolved creatures. Here is every Dynamax Pokemon that has been officially announced by Niantic as of writing.

Every Dynamax Pokemon in Pokemon GO that has been revealed so far

1) Charmander

Charmander will be available through Max Battles on September 10th (Image via Game Freak)

Charmander will be available through these Max Battles. The Fire-Type Kanto Starter, Charmander, ultimately evolves into Charizard, one of the most popular Pokemon of all time. Since Pokemon captured in Pokemon GO's Max Battles can still Dynamax even after evolving, many trainers will want to get their hands on a Dynamax Charizard while they are still available.

When the GO Big event goes live, players will also be able to obtain Charmander by completing field research tasks. However, only those obtained through Max Battles will have the capacity to Dynamax. Charmander can also appear in its shiny variant through either method.

2) Bulbasaur

Bulbasaur will also be available through Max Battles on September 10th (Image via Game Freak)

Bulbasaur is the Grass-type starter from the Kanto region, and another one of the first Dynamax Pokemon Niantic is using to debut the battle mechanic in Pokemon GO. Much like Charmander, Bulbasaur will also be available through field research throughout the GO Big event's duration.

Bulbasaur evolves into Venusaur, one of the most popular Grass-types players can use for competitive play in the mobile game. Bulbasaur will also be available in its shiny variant and can appear as such through these Max Battles. You can also acquire them through the completion of field research that rewards players with a wild Pokemon encounter.

3) Squirtle

Squirtle is the last of the Kanto starters, and will be available through Max Battles starting on September 10th (Image via Game Freak)

Squirtle is the last of the Kanto starters, and will also be available in its Dynamax form in Max Battles. Like the other Pocket Monsters, Squirtle can also be found through field research, but only ones captured from post-Max Battle encounters will have the capacity of Dynamaxing. Additionally, Squirtle can be found in its shiny variant during the GO Big event.

Squirtle evolves into Blastoise, a sturdy defender with decent damage-dealing potential with its Mega Evolution. It also has access to Hydro Cannon, debatably the best Water-type charged attack in Pokemon GO. If players catch a Squirtle through Max Battles and evolve it fully, they will be in possession of a Blastoise that can Dynamax or Mega Evolve depending on the situation.

4) Skwovet

Skwovet will also be available through Max Battles on September 10th (Image via Game Freak)

Though not the most exciting Pokemon, Skwovet's ties to the Galar region make it an obvious candidate for being one of the first Dynamax creatures to come to the game, given how the region is home to the Dynamax mechanic. Some players may opt to complete these raids as an easy way to collect Max Particles, a resource needed to Dynamax in Max Battles.

Pokemon GO's GO Big event will also debut Skwovet's shiny form into the game, with the creature also being a potential counter from field research. Skwovet's evolution, Greedent, is a great defensive Normal-type that players can use for the game's competitive Ultra League. Hence this event will give players the best opportunity to get a critter with perfect IVs.

5) Wooloo

Wooloo is the last of the currently available Dynamax Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Wooloo is another Pokemon native to the Galar region set to make an appearance during Pokemon GO's GO Big event. It will be available through Max Battles and field research rewards. Much like Skwovet, Wooloo is a pure Normal-type unevolved Pokemon, so it will not prove to be too much of a challenge.

Additionally, Wooloo's shiny variant will debut during this event, much like Skwovet's. Wooloo's evolution, Dubwool, is a great battler for the Great and Ultra Leagues. While its Dynamax form might not be worth using over others like Charizard or Venusaur, catching Wooloos through these Max Battles will give players the best chance to catch a Pokemon that is worth evolving for competitive use.

