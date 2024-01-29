All shiny Shadow Pokemon from Team GO Rocket in Pokemon GO's Taken Treasures event

A lot of shiny Shadow Pokemon will be available from Team GO Rocket Grunts and bosses during Pokemon GO's Taken Treasures. The event kicked off at 12 am local time on January 27, 2024, and will end at 11:59 am on February 2, 2024. During this period, you can challenge members of the evil organization for a chance to get encounters with various shiny Shadow Pokemon.

This article will highlight which Team GO Rocket Member has a chance to spawn shiny Shadow Pokemon during Pokemon GO's Taken Treasures event.

Possible shiny Shadow Pokemon from Team GO Rocket Grunts in Pokemon GO's Taken Treasures event

Normal-type Male Grunt

Quote: "Normal does not mean weak."

"Normal does not mean weak." Possible shiny encounter: Meowth, Teddiursa, and Stantler

Meowth, Teddiursa, and Stantler Best counters: Fighting-type Pocket Monsters

Fire-type Female Grunt

Quote: "Do you know how hot Pokémon fire breath can get?"

"Do you know how hot Pokémon fire breath can get?" Possible shiny encounter: Kantonian Growlithe

Kantonian Growlithe Best counters: Water and Ground-type Pocket Monsters

Grass-type Male Grunt

Quote: "Don't tangle with us!"

"Don't tangle with us!" Possible shiny encounter: Seedot

Seedot Best counters: Fire and Ice-type Pocket Monsters

Fighting-type Female Grunt

Quote: "This buff physique isn't just for show!"

"This buff physique isn't just for show!" Possible shiny encounter: Machop

Machop Best counters: Flying and Psychic-type Pocket Monsters

Poison-type Female Grunt

Quote: "Coiled and ready to strike!"

"Coiled and ready to strike!" Possible shiny encounter: Koffing

Koffing Best counters: Ground and Psychic-type Pocket Monsters.

Flying-type Female Grunt

Quote: Battle against my Flying-type Pokémon!

Battle against my Flying-type Pokémon! Possible shiny encounters: Murkrow or Gligar

Murkrow or Gligar Best counters: Ice-type Pocket Monsters.

Bug-type Male Grunt

Quote: " Go, my super bug Pokémon!"

Go, my super bug Pokémon!" Possible shiny encounter: Pineco

Pineco Best counters: Fire, Flying, and Rock-type Pocket Monsters

Dragon-type Female Grunt

Quote: "ROAR! ...How'd that sound?"

"ROAR! ...How'd that sound?" Possible shiny encounter: Dratini

Dratini Best counters: Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type Pocket Monsters

Fairy-type Female Grunt

Quote: " Check out my cute Pokémon!"

Check out my cute Pokémon!" Possible shiny encounter: Mawile

Mawile Best counters: Steel and Poison-type Pocket Monsters

Decoy Female Grunt

Quote: "Fooled ya, twerp."

"Fooled ya, twerp." Possible shiny encounter: Bellsprout

Bellsprout Best counters:

Possible shiny Shadow Pokemon from Team GO Rocket Leaders in Pokemon GO's Taken Treasures event

Cliff

Quote: "My strength comes from my loyalty to Team GO Rocket."

"My strength comes from my loyalty to Team GO Rocket." Possible shiny encounter: Zubat

Check out our article on how to beat Cliff.

Arlo

Quote: "It's time to learn your place in the world."

"It's time to learn your place in the world." Possible shiny encounter: Bagon

Check out our article on how to beat Arlo.

Sierra

Quote: "I envy you—you get to battle me!"

"I envy you—you get to battle me!" Possible shiny encounter: Tentacool

Check out our article on how to beat Sierra.

Team GO Rocket's Boss also has a new lineup during this event. Check out the best Pokemon GO Giovanni counters. However, he does not give you any shiny Shadow encounters.

