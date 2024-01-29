All shiny Shadow Pokemon from Team GO Rocket in Pokemon GO's Taken Treasures event

A lot of shiny Shadow Pokemon will be available from Team GO Rocket Grunts and bosses during Pokemon GO's Taken Treasures. The event kicked off at 12 am local time on January 27, 2024, and will end at 11:59 am on February 2, 2024. During this period, you can challenge members of the evil organization for a chance to get encounters with various shiny Shadow Pokemon.
This article will highlight which Team GO Rocket Member has a chance to spawn shiny Shadow Pokemon during Pokemon GO's Taken Treasures event.
Possible shiny Shadow Pokemon from Team GO Rocket Grunts in Pokemon GO's Taken Treasures event
Normal-type Male Grunt
- Quote: "Normal does not mean weak."
- Possible shiny encounter: Meowth, Teddiursa, and Stantler
- Best counters: Fighting-type Pocket Monsters
Fire-type Female Grunt
- Quote: "Do you know how hot Pokémon fire breath can get?"
- Possible shiny encounter: Kantonian Growlithe
- Best counters: Water and Ground-type Pocket Monsters
Grass-type Male Grunt
- Quote: "Don't tangle with us!"
- Possible shiny encounter: Seedot
- Best counters: Fire and Ice-type Pocket Monsters
Fighting-type Female Grunt
- Quote: "This buff physique isn't just for show!"
- Possible shiny encounter: Machop
- Best counters: Flying and Psychic-type Pocket Monsters
Poison-type Female Grunt
- Quote: "Coiled and ready to strike!"
- Possible shiny encounter: Koffing
- Best counters: Ground and Psychic-type Pocket Monsters.
Flying-type Female Grunt
- Quote: Battle against my Flying-type Pokémon!
- Possible shiny encounters: Murkrow or Gligar
- Best counters: Ice-type Pocket Monsters.
Bug-type Male Grunt
- Quote: "Go, my super bug Pokémon!"
- Possible shiny encounter: Pineco
- Best counters: Fire, Flying, and Rock-type Pocket Monsters
Dragon-type Female Grunt
- Quote: "ROAR! ...How'd that sound?"
- Possible shiny encounter: Dratini
- Best counters: Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type Pocket Monsters
Fairy-type Female Grunt
- Quote: "Check out my cute Pokémon!"
- Possible shiny encounter: Mawile
- Best counters: Steel and Poison-type Pocket Monsters
Decoy Female Grunt
- Quote: "Fooled ya, twerp."
- Possible shiny encounter: Bellsprout
- Best counters:
Possible shiny Shadow Pokemon from Team GO Rocket Leaders in Pokemon GO's Taken Treasures event
Cliff
- Quote: "My strength comes from my loyalty to Team GO Rocket."
- Possible shiny encounter: Zubat
Check out our article on how to beat Cliff.
Arlo
- Quote: "It's time to learn your place in the world."
- Possible shiny encounter: Bagon
Check out our article on how to beat Arlo.
Sierra
- Quote: "I envy you—you get to battle me!"
- Possible shiny encounter: Tentacool
Check out our article on how to beat Sierra.
Team GO Rocket's Boss also has a new lineup during this event. Check out the best Pokemon GO Giovanni counters. However, he does not give you any shiny Shadow encounters.
