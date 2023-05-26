Arceus vs Mew: Which Pokemon will prevail in this cosmic-scale fight?

Where do Pokemon come from? It's a somewhat complicated question with multiple answers. However, the basic response comes down to two specific Pocket Monsters: Arceus, the creator deity in the franchise's universe, and Mew, the genetic ancestor to which all species can trace their lineage. However, if these two creators were to clash, which would be the victor?

For a closer look, it doesn't hurt to take a look at the two creatures' in-game capabilities as well as their lore and powers in the Pokemon franchise as a whole. There's no doubt that both species are remarkably strong, but would Arceus or Mew come out on top in a hypothetical battle?

To set the stage for this hypothetical conflict, it's best to examine these two Pokemon from as many angles as possible.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Would Arceus or Mew win in a winner-takes-all Pokemon battle?

In-game stats and moves: Arceus wins

When looking directly at their numbers as of the ninth generation of Pokemon games, Arceus has an edge when it comes to its base IV stats.

All of Arceus' stats measure in at 120 points in every category for a total stat allotment of 720 points. Meanwhile, Mew has a stat spread of 100 points in each category, making its maximum point total 600. This gives Arceus the stat advantage. However, stats don't always dictate a battle, as moves must be taken into account as well.

When it comes to moves, Mew has a large advantage. It can learn any conventional move in the Pokemon game series. Arceus certainly has access to plenty of powerful and useful moves, but Mew has the ultimate flexibility when it comes to creating its moveset.

However, there is a very important fact to point out that would hypothetically make Arceus the victor when in-game metrics are considered: type advantage.

Unless it uses the move Transform, Mew remains a mono Psychic-type Pokemon, meaning it's weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks. However, Arceus is a Normal-type creature that has the ability to change its type based on a collection of held items known as Plates.

There is a Plate for each elemental type in-game. They come with the added bonus of changing the signature move used by Arceus (Judgement) into the Plate's type. After Judgement is used, Arceus will change its type to match the Plate it's holding. This means that it can use the likes of the Dread, Insect, or Spooky Plates to counter Mew.

It's true that Mew could still technically counter Arceus if it knew which Plate is being held. However, if two trainers were using these Pokemon, there wouldn't be any real way of knowing which Plate Arceus is holding until it attacks with Judgement, putting Mew at a disadvantage despite its magnificent move diversity.

In-universe lore, powers, and story: Arceus wins

According to the Pokedex, Arceus existed before the creation of the Pokemon universe, allegedly creating it using "1,000 arms." This would presumptively make it the creator deity of all things in the world of Pocket Monsters, including the titular creatures themselves, human beings, and the rest of the cosmos. It brought the Creation Trio of Dialga, Palkia, and Giratina into existence to safeguard time, space, and the shadowy Distortion World, respectively.

Arceus is believed to have also created the Lake Guardian Trio of Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf to protect the Hisui/Sinnoh region. In the anime, manga, and movies, Arceus has also been seen reversing things that were destroyed, making things disappear, and even bending the laws of nature to its will.

Mew's powers in the franchise's universe are enigmatic, but there have been documented instances of it using its immense abilities. Due to its DNA being the starting point of Pokemon evolution, Mew has the abilities of all the creatures that came after it. It is only spotted rarely in the wild but has the power to seamlessly travel through land, air, and sea.

In battles, Mew tends to treat fights as a game, as was seen when it battled the likes of Mewtwo. It has also displayed the ability to resurrect others, though in one instance in Lucario and the Mystery of Mew, doing so overexerted it and nearly killed it until Lucario came to its aid.

Though Mew is undoubtedly incredibly powerful, it simply can't measure up to Arceus' abilities to bring the forces of nature and space-time to heel. Mew is certainly elusive and whimsical and may have fun in the middle of a battle, but it simply doesn't stack up with regard to firepower compared to Arceus.

Any Pokemon capable of creating a universe and bending that universe to its will simply outclasses what is known so far about Mew's capabilities. Perhaps there are latent untapped powers that Mew possesses, but Arceus' unfathomable abilities may be better still.

Conclusion: Arceus wins

There's certainly a lot to love about Mew in both the Pokemon games and the expanded media universe. It's incredibly rare, can use incredible attacks and powers, and is quite cute as it fights and assists those in need.

However, put plainly, Arceus is a god in many respects and can simply do things that Mew doesn't seem remotely capable of. The entire franchise's universe wouldn't exist lore-wise without the presence of Arceus, and that includes Mew.

Mew may be the base of all Pokemon evolution, but Arceus existed before evolution or even existence itself was present. It is beyond the reach and understanding of most individuals, and that's something that Mew simply cannot match, try as it might.

