In Season 19 of Pokemon Unite, understanding the top picks for each role, especially an All-Rounder, can significantly impact your climb up the ranks, whether you are taking on solo queue challenges or you are with your squad. In this article we will focus on All-Rounders, versatile combatants capable of swinging the momentum of any match.

If the Pokemon that you main are not on this list, that does not mean they are bad; if they work for you and you are skilled enough to utilize them well, they are highly suggested.

However, for those looking to optimize their play, these picks and their build recommendations in Pokemon Unite might help you dominate the current meta.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Mimikyu, Scizor, and other best All-Rounders to use in Pokemon Unite Season 19

1) Mimikyu

Mimikyu in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This list starts with Mimikyu, a personal favorite for many. Its Shadow build (Shadow Claw, Shadow Sneak), paired with items like Razor Claw, Weakness Policy, and Attack Weight, creates a formidable set.

The strategy revolves around utilizing Shadow Sneak to reset its cooldown upon KOing opponents (including wild Pokemon), enabling rapid, map-wide mobility and devastating enemy wipeouts.

Shadow Claw’s effectiveness increases with opponents’ missing HP, making it particularly lethal against tanks. A crucial tip for Mimikyu’s Unite Move: target squishy enemies post-combo to eliminate them swiftly, turning the tide of team fights.

Battle Item Recommendation: Full Heal, though options like X Speed and X Attack can complement its aggressive playstyle.

2) Scizor

Scizor in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Thanks to recent buffs, Scizor has risen through the ranks, especially with a build centered around Swords Dance and Bullet Punch. This setup not only prolongs its survivability but also enhances its damage output significantly.

Ideal for extended skirmishes, Scizor benefits from items like Razor Claw, Weakness Policy, and either Focus Band or Resident Guard for added durability.

Remember to utilize Swords Dance effectively to maintain high attack stats and strategically unleash your Unite Move on vulnerable targets.

Battle Item Recommendation: Full Heal to mitigate crowd control effects due to Scizor's frontline nature.

3) Blaziken

Blaziken in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Known for its flair and potency, Blaziken excels when equipped with Attack Weight, Aeos Cookie, and Razor Claw. This combination leverages Blaziken's passive, which scales with its max HP, enhancing both durability and offensive capability.

Without a traditional Unite Move, Blaziken can continually engage enemies, exploiting their cooldown periods. This makes it imperative to understand when to push or pull back, using an Eject Button to manipulate engagements skillfully.

Battle Item Recommendation: Eject Button, crucial for tactical positioning and maximizing Blaziken's continuous combat potential.

4) Gyarados

Gyarados in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Recently boosted, Gyarados has quickly become a top-tier all-rounder. Whether you opt for Dragon Breath with Bounce or Waterfall, Gyarados boasts significant versatility. The updated Waterfall is particularly effective, offering speed, a defensive shield, and multiple damage instances, ideal for pursuing and neutralizing elusive targets.

For items, Energy Amplifier shines by capitalizing on the low cooldown of Gyarados’ Unite Move, allowing for frequent, high-impact plays.

Battle Item Recommendation: Eject Button or X Speed, enhancing Gyarados’ already formidable mobility and engage capabilities.

5) Metagross

Metagross in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Often underestimated, Metagross possesses a unique skill set that, if mastered, can dominate the battlefield. Whether you choose a setup focused around Gyro Ball and Magnet Rise or lean towards Meteor Mash, Metagross can adapt to various in-game scenarios.

Pairing it with items like Attack Weight, Weakness Policy, and Razor Claw (or Muscle Band for Meteor Mash builds) maximizes its effectiveness. Utilizing its moves strategically to control and damage opponents ensures that Metagross can be a game-changing force.

Battle Item Recommendation: X Speed, complementing its ability to engage or disengage effectively.

Season 19 introduces a diverse range of All-Rounders, each capable of shaping the battlefield in unique ways.

As an All-Rounder in Pokemon Unite, prioritize versatility by balancing offense, defense, and objectives. Adapt to changing game dynamics and support your team effectively.

Whether it is the spectral tricks of Mimikyu, the durable offense of Scizor, the relentless aggression of Blaziken, the adaptable might of Gyarados, or the underestimated power of Metagross, picking the right Pokemon and mastering their builds is key to climbing the ranks.

Experiment with these recommendations and find the style that best suits your gameplay to maximize your impact in every match.

