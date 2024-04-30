As Season 19 of Pokemon Unite progresses, certain attackers have distinguished themselves as particularly potent. As an attacker, your role is to stay in the backline and deliver substantial damage. However, it's crucial to constantly stay aware of your positioning since you tend to be more vulnerable. If you're looking to play this role in Pokemon Unite, there's no dearth of options to pick from.

Here’s an in-depth look at some of the best attackers you can utilize to climb the ranks, especially when playing solo in Pokemon Unite. These picks, builds and strategies will help sharpen your gameplay and give you the edge you need in battle.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Glaceon, Delphox, and five other best Attackers to use in Pokemon Unite Season 19

1) Glaceon

Glaceon in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Glaceon remains a formidable choice with its versatile builds involving Icy Wind or Icicle Spear. For the Icy Wind build, it’s critical to manage cooldowns effectively, making items like Shell Bell, Energy Amplifier, and Sp. Atk Specs essential. These items will allow you to cast Icy Wind repeatedly, which is particularly useful when you have the blue buff.

Positioning Glaceon in the central area early on helps it rapidly gain levels, which is crucial since Glaceon doesn't unlock its potential until reaching level 6 and again at level 10 with Max HP Shred.

Emblem-wise, go for six green and six black to capitalize on Glaceon's crit capabilities, avoiding any negative crit impacts. The strategy with Glaceon is to keep a distance in battles, leveraging its range to safely contribute to team fights and pick off weakened opponents.

2) Dragapult

Dragapult in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dragapult excels as the top auto-attacker this season with the Phantom Force build. Equip it with Muscle Band, Rapid Fire Scarf, and Scope Lens to enhance its auto attacks and burst potential. Dragapult's ability to reset its Phantom Force upon securing a KO allows for aggressive play.

Aim to secure early kills to stack up attack bonuses, which are crucial for snowballing your advantage throughout the match. The best Pokemon Unite Emblem configuration should include six brown and six white to maximize offensive output.

The key with Dragapult is relentless aggression—focus on scoring early and often to utilize its snowballing potential fully.

3) Delphox

Delphox in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Delphox thrives on its ability to control and dish out substantial AoE (Area of Effect) damage with a combination of Fire Spin and Fire Blast. This Pokemon works well with an Energy Amplifier to maximize its Unite Move effectiveness, while Wise Glasses amplify its overall damage output.

For emblems, a mix of six green and seven black enhances its damaging spells. Delphox’s gameplay revolves around controlling space with Fire Spin and using Fire Blast to devastate grouped enemies, making it excellent for team fights and chokepoints.

Use Fire Spin to disrupt enemy positions, followed by Fire Blast for high burst damage, making Delphox a critical player in team engagements.

4) Mew

Mew in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mew requires a high skill level but rewards players with versatility and a high utility kit. When equipped with Wise Glasses, Choice Specs, or Sp. Atk Specs, Mew can significantly impact matches through skillful play.

The optimal emblem setup is six green and seven black, focusing on enhancing Mew's ability synergy. The strategy with Mew lies in mastering its move combinations, particularly using Light Screen to initiate and following up with Electro Ball for quick, boosted attacks.

Mew's ability to adapt to various situations makes it a challenging yet rewarding Pokemon for advanced players.

5) Inteleon

Inteleon in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite nerfs to its Liquidation, Inteleon continues to excel with Snipe Shot and Fell Stinger. This sniper excels in long-range engagements, where it can safely deal damage from afar and use its Unite Move to secure objectives or finish off opponents.

Inteleon can be equipped with Held Items like Choice Specs and Wise Glasses to maximize its damage output at critical moments. Emblem-wise, stick with six green and seven black to ensure your Snipe Shots hit as hard as possible.

The key to mastering Inteleon is positioning; always stay at the periphery of fights, using your range to your advantage and keeping escape routes open.

6) Sylveon and Espeon

Sylveon and Espeon in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Both Sylveon and Espeon offer great utility and damage, making them top picks. Sylveon’s Hyper Voice and Calm Mind build shred through opponents’ special defenses, while Espeon’s Stored Power and Psybeam build offers high mobility and burst damage.

Both benefit from an Eject Button for optimal positioning in fights. Emblem setups should focus on enhancing their respective strengths, with a mix of green and black to maximize damage output and survivability.

Choosing the right attacker in Pokemon Unite Season 19 depends not only on your personal playstyle but also on mastering specific builds and strategies tailored to each Pokemon’s strengths.

By understanding and leveraging these aspects, you can have a significant impact on games, pushing for victories even in solo queue situations.

