Best attacks for Dewgong in Pokemon GO

A solid pick in Pokemon GO PvP circles for Great League, Dewgong has seen an uptick in popularity thanks to its evolution Seel appearing in multiple events this December.

As a dual Water/Ice-type Pokemon, Dewgong can perform particularly well in many type matchups, including being able to effectively handle certain Dragon-type Pokemon.

It possesses surprising bulk in defense and stamina stats which can surprise opposing trainers. Its survivability improves even more when Pokemon GO trainers have their shields still available. With that in mind, it's worth looking at what moves serve Dewgong best.

Dewgong in Pokemon GO: Best Fast and Charge moves for the dual Water/Ice-type

Goh's Dewgong as seen in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Overall, Dewgong has access to eight total learnable moves in Pokemon GO. Most of their types are either Water or Ice-type, but a Steel-type move is also available in the form of the Fast Move Iron Tail. In general practice, Dewgong is best served by its Water and Ice-type moves due to receiving a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) from matching its move types to its own elemental type.

However, if Iron Tail is omitted from the list of moves, there are still seven total Water/Ice-type moves available for Dewgong to use, and it may not be clear which of these beat out their counterparts in Pokemon GO. Three of these moves are also Elite or Legacy Fast/Charge moves, meaning they're not as easily accessible as other moves in Dewgong's collection.

Below Pokemon GO trainers can find the top moves that Dewgong can learn and use in battle:

Fast Moves

Ice Shard - A Legacy move for Dewgong, but far and above the best Fast Move for it due to the impressive amount of energy it gains from use. It also receives STAB damage which places it squarely above Frost Breath and Iron Tail.

- A Legacy move for Dewgong, but far and above the best Fast Move for it due to the impressive amount of energy it gains from use. It also receives STAB damage which places it squarely above Frost Breath and Iron Tail. Frost Breath - A decent alternative to Ice Shard if players don't have the Legacy move, but expect lower damage despite receiving STAB and substandard energy gains. However, Frost Breath can't compare to Ice Shard in Pokemon GO.

Charge Moves

Icy Wind - Essential as a Charge Move to Pokemon GO trainers who use Dewgong in PvP, it has a guaranteed debuff and a low energy cost. This wasn't the most viable option for some time, but its 2019 rework flipped the script.

- Essential as a Charge Move to Pokemon GO trainers who use Dewgong in PvP, it has a guaranteed debuff and a low energy cost. This wasn't the most viable option for some time, but its 2019 rework flipped the script. Water Pulse - A solid choice for a second Charge Move, allowing Dewgong to take on more Pokemon due to type coverage and providing solid STAB damage. This move does require quite some energy, but the impact is worth it if it connects.

- A solid choice for a second Charge Move, allowing Dewgong to take on more Pokemon due to type coverage and providing solid STAB damage. This move does require quite some energy, but the impact is worth it if it connects. Aurora Beam - A better alternative to Blizzard, but still not the best Ice-type Charge Move for Dewgong. It may stand in decently in place of Icy Wind, but it really can't compare. Its damage and energy cost can't quite measure up, though it'll get more use than if a Pokemon GO trainer used Blizzard as an alternative. Icy Wind is still the definitive move, but trainers who aren't able to get it may have to settle for Aurora Beam. If this is the case, some players may want to opt for another Pokemon choice unless they're determined to use Dewgong.

