Best Bruxish PvP build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Nature, Tera Type, moves, and more

The Regulation D ruleset is currently applicable to all Pokemon Scarlet and Violet competitive battles. This format allows players to use creatures from previous generations that you can import through Pokemon HOME. This includes a host of powerful Legendary Pokemon with high-impact moves and abilities. As expected, this has reshaped the competitive meta of Generation IX.

One of the biggest challenges faced by trainers participating in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet competitive play is the use of priority-boosting moves and abilities. One of the best ways to counter this is by using Bruxish (thanks to its Dazzling ability). The creature can be found in the East and West Paldean Sea.

This article explains how you should build your Bruxish to counter some of the strongest meta-picks under Regulation D of Scarlet and Violet.

How to build Bruxish for Regulation D competitive battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Bruxish is a Water/Psychic-type creature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This means it has six resistances: Fighting, Steel, Fire, Water, Psychic, and Ice. Its weaknesses are Bug, Ghost, Dark, Grass, and Electric.

As for its stats, Bruxish is not the most stellar Pocket Monster. Its best stat is its Attack, clocking in at 105. It has 70 in both its Defense and Special Defense, as well as 68 HP. It also has a respectable Speed stat of 92.

Keeping these things in mind, Bruxish's most optimal build will include the following attributes:

Ability: Dazzling

Dazzling Nature: Impish (+ Defense, - Special Attack)

Impish (+ Defense, - Special Attack) EVs: 252 HP / 4 Attack / 124 Defense / 124 Special Defense / 4 Speed

252 HP / 4 Attack / 124 Defense / 124 Special Defense / 4 Speed Moves: Wave Crash + Psychic Fangs + Trick Room + Taunt

Wave Crash + Psychic Fangs + Trick Room + Taunt Tera-Type: Fairy

Fairy Held Item: Sitrus Berry

Bruxish's PvP build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet explained

Ability

The key reason behind using Bruxish is its Dazzling ability, which prevents the enemy team's Pokemon from using any moves that have their priority increased. Priority is the sequence in which moves are executed by Pocket Monsters in a given turn. The fastest creature usually moves first, and the slowest, last.

However, there are some moves that have additional priority that let it go first such as Extreme Speed, which is very common on Dragonite in the current Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP scene. There are also creatures like Tornadus, whose Prankster ability allows Status moves to go first irrespective of speed ties.

The presence of Bruxish on the battlefield ensures neither of these can come into play, thereby giving the player using the Gnash Teeth Pokemon more control over the pace of the battle.

Nature and EVs

Bruxish's defensive EV distribution and Impish Nature make it a bulky critter that is difficult to remove from the battlefield. Thanks to this distribution, it can disrupt the flow of the battle for longer while dishing out respectable damage using its STAB moves.

Moveset

Bruxish's offensive moves are Psychic Fangs and Wave Crash, which do solid STAB damage. Apart from that, it has access to Trick Room and Taunt. The former lets the user set the pace of the battle by using slower Pokemon. This is even more effective because the opponent can't use priority attacks to bypass the effect of Trick Room. The latter only lets the target use damaging moves.

Tera-type and Held Item

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet make Bruxish more viable to use with its Terastallization gimmick. The Fairy Tera-type means Bruxish doesn't have to worry about its weakness to Bug and Dark-type attacks. The rest of its weaknesses are also converted into neutral damage. This, along with the HP regained by consuming its Sitrus Berry, helps Bruxish stick around for longer on the field.

