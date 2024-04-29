In the strategic and fast-paced world of Pokemon Unite, the role of a Defender can often be the cornerstone of a winning team. With Season 19 in full swing, several Defenders are standing out as exceptional picks for players looking to climb the ranks, especially in solo queues. In this article, we will delve into some top choices for Defenders, complete with builds and essential tips to maximize their effectiveness on the battlefield.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Trevenant, Blastoise, and three other best Defenders to use in Pokemon Unite Season 19

1) Trevenant

Trevenant in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Build Recommendation:

Moves: Curse, Horn Leach

Curse, Horn Leach Held Items: Attack Weight, Aeos Cookie, Weakness Policy

Attack Weight, Aeos Cookie, Weakness Policy Battle Item: X-Speed or Eject Button

X-Speed or Eject Button Emblems: Six Brown, Six White

Playstyle Tips:

After the recent balance updates, Trevenant shines with its versatility. Players can execute a relentless drag-and-reset strategy using Curse and Horn Leach, effectively trapping and decimating opponents. The recommended build focuses on maximizing Trevenant's survivability and damage output, making it an oppressive force in team fights.

Remember, with Attack Weight and Aeos Cookie, it should be a top priority to get six stacks as early as possible in a Pokemon Unite game.

2) Blastoise

Blastoise in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Build Recommendation:

Moves: Surf, Hydro Pump

Surf, Hydro Pump Held Items: Buddy Barrier, Focus Band, Choice Specs

Buddy Barrier, Focus Band, Choice Specs Battle Item: Eject Button

Eject Button Emblems: Six Green, Six White

Playstyle Tips:

Blastoise continues to dominate as a top-tier Defender thanks to its robust offensive capabilities and solid defenses. The combo of Surf and Hydro Pump allows for substantial crowd control and area denial, while Water Spout and Rapid Spin give you great damage and mobility.

Blastoise's movepool is extremely versatile, allowing the creature to fit into multiple roles in a Pokemon Unite team composition. Positioning is crucial, and you'll need to use the Eject Button to strategically place Blastoise's Unite Move for maximum impact.

3) Crustle

Crustle in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Build Recommendation:

Moves: Rock Tomb, X-Scissor

Rock Tomb, X-Scissor Held Items: Focus Band, Buddy Barrier, Score Shield

Focus Band, Buddy Barrier, Score Shield Battle Item: Eject Button

Eject Button Emblems: Six Brown, Six White

Playstyle Tips:

Despite recent nerfs, Crustle remains highly effective due to its ability to manipulate positioning with Rock Tomb and secure eliminations or assists with X-Scissor. Crustle's Unite move gives you a huge amount of health and a shield to further absorb incoming damage.

This build emphasizes Crustle's role as a frontline disruptor, creating opportunities for teammates while being tough to take down.

4) Umbreon

Umbreon in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Build Recommendation:

Moves: Foul Play, Snarl

Foul Play, Snarl Held Items: Buddy Barrier, Aeos Cookie, Energy Amplifier

Buddy Barrier, Aeos Cookie, Energy Amplifier Battle Item: X-Speed

X-Speed Emblems: Six Brown, Six White

Playstyle Tips:

Umbreon excels in aggressive plays, using Foul Play and Snarl to initiate and disrupt enemy lines. The recommended build focuses on enhancing Umbreon's survivability while allowing it to dish out significant damage. Effective use of its Unite Move can swing team fights dramatically in your favor.

What sets Eeveelutions like Umbreon apart is that they gain their first vital and powerful skill at the early level of 4, giving your team an early advantage and opportunity to dominate.

5) Lapras

Lapras in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Build Recommendation:

Moves: Water Pulse, Ice Beam

Water Pulse, Ice Beam Held Items: Buddy Barrier, Focus Band, Score Shield

Buddy Barrier, Focus Band, Score Shield Battle Item: Eject Button

Eject Button Emblems: Six Blue, Six White

Playstyle Tips:

Despite recent nerfs, Lapras remains a formidable choice with its array of supportive and disruptive abilities. A well-placed Ice Beam can freeze opponents, setting them up for team takedowns, while Water Pulse provides healing and additional crowd control. Do not overlook Lapras as a versatile and robust Defender.

Lapras' Unite Move highlights its capability to initiate battles by allowing it to carry a key teammate on its back. This is particularly effective for breaking goals and securing objectives, including Rayquaza.

While the meta of the MOBA is always shifting, these Defenders provide solid foundations for any team in Pokemon Unite Season 19. Whether you're controlling the flow of battle with Trevenant, making waves with Blastoise, fortifying positions with Crustle, or darkening the battlefield with Umbreon, each brings unique strengths that can lead to victory.

Remember, synergy with your team and mastery of your chosen Pokemon’s build and playstyle are key to climbing the ranks in the game.

