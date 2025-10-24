  • home icon
Best Gyarados moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 24, 2025 11:06 GMT
Best Gyarados moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)

Knowing Gyarados's best moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A will help you get the most optimal value out of this creature. It can be obtained by catching a Magicarp from Wild Zone 2 or 6 and evolving it at level 20 or catching a Gyarados directly inside Wild Zone 11.

Gyarados is a Water- and Flying-type creature that can even Mega Evolve. This article covers everything you need to know about the best Gyarados moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex

Best moveset for Gyarados in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Gyarados (Image via TPC)
Gyarados (Image via TPC)

Here are the best moves for Gyarados to learn:

  • Aqua Tail
  • Crunch
  • Thunder Wave/Dragon Dance/Protect
  • Earthquake

Also read: Best Pokemon Legends Z-A teams

Aqua Tail provides a strong STAB physical attack option. Gyarados learns it at level 32. Before getting this, you can use Waterfall. Crunch is a powerful Dark-type move that gains STAB when Gyarados Mega Evolves.

For a non-damaging move, Gyarados should use one of these: Thunder Wave (paralyzes the opponent), Dragon Dance (boosts Attack and Speed by one stage), or Protect (blocks attacks). To wrap things up, you should have Earthquake on your Gyarados to take care of its Electric and Rock weaknesses

Best nature for Gyarados in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Gyarados should have Adamant (+Atk., -Sp. Atk.) or Jolly (+Spe., -Sp. Atk.) as its nature, as these help you make the most out of the creature's stats. The former is useful if you want to overwhelm your opponent with force, and the latter comes in handy when going up against spammy opponents.

Here's how to get each of these Nature Mints:

  • Adamant Mint: Vendor sells the Adamant Mint at Rogue Sector 1
  • Jolly Mint: Purchased at a store in Vert Sector 6

Also read: How to defeat Hyperrogue Ange Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Gyarados stats and Gyaradosite location

Gyarados:

  • HP: 95
  • Attack: 125
  • Defense: 79
  • Special Attack: 60
  • Special Defense: 100
  • Speed: 81

Mega Gyarados:

  • HP: 95
  • Attack: 155
  • Defense: 109
  • Special Attack: 70
  • Special Defense: 130
  • Speed: 81

The Gyaradosite in Pokemon Legends Z-A can be found at Quasartico Inc. in exchange for 240 Mega Shards.

You can also check out the list of available items and new Mega Evolution stats.

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
