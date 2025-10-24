Knowing Gyarados's best moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A will help you get the most optimal value out of this creature. It can be obtained by catching a Magicarp from Wild Zone 2 or 6 and evolving it at level 20 or catching a Gyarados directly inside Wild Zone 11.

Gyarados is a Water- and Flying-type creature that can even Mega Evolve. This article covers everything you need to know about the best Gyarados moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Best moveset for Gyarados in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Gyarados (Image via TPC)

Here are the best moves for Gyarados to learn:

Aqua Tail

Crunch

Thunder Wave/Dragon Dance/Protect

Earthquake

Aqua Tail provides a strong STAB physical attack option. Gyarados learns it at level 32. Before getting this, you can use Waterfall. Crunch is a powerful Dark-type move that gains STAB when Gyarados Mega Evolves.

For a non-damaging move, Gyarados should use one of these: Thunder Wave (paralyzes the opponent), Dragon Dance (boosts Attack and Speed by one stage), or Protect (blocks attacks). To wrap things up, you should have Earthquake on your Gyarados to take care of its Electric and Rock weaknesses

Best nature for Gyarados in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Gyarados should have Adamant (+Atk., -Sp. Atk.) or Jolly (+Spe., -Sp. Atk.) as its nature, as these help you make the most out of the creature's stats. The former is useful if you want to overwhelm your opponent with force, and the latter comes in handy when going up against spammy opponents.

Here's how to get each of these Nature Mints:

Adamant Mint: Vendor sells the Adamant Mint at Rogue Sector 1

Vendor sells the Adamant Mint at Rogue Sector 1 Jolly Mint: Purchased at a store in Vert Sector 6

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Gyarados stats and Gyaradosite location

Gyarados:

HP: 95

95 Attack: 125

125 Defense: 79

79 Special Attack: 60

60 Special Defense: 100

100 Speed: 81

Mega Gyarados:

HP: 95

95 Attack: 155

155 Defense: 109

109 Special Attack: 70

70 Special Defense: 130

130 Speed: 81

The Gyaradosite in Pokemon Legends Z-A can be found at Quasartico Inc. in exchange for 240 Mega Shards.

