5 best mobile games to play if you like Pokemon

Android and iOS stores offer multiple games based on Pokemon. It would be unfair to say the mentioned entries are clones because they have their own mechanics, models, storylines, missions, and items. However, they deliver a similar experience to a certain degree.

Pokemon fans searching for mobile titles with features like catching and training monsters/creatures, challenging trainers/opponents, traveling and completing quests to unlock powers and items, and simultaneously exploring the overworld are in the right place.

This article will provide franchise fans with the five best Pokemon-like mobile games to play on Android and iOS. Titles like Pokemon GO, Unite, and Master EX are already popular in the Pokemon community, so we've decided not to include them in the list.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

EvoCreo, Nexomon: Extinction, and 3 more mobile games like Pokemon

1) Beastie Bay

Beastie Bay (Image via Kairosoft)

Many Pokemon fans might have already played Beastie Bay, and those who haven’t should check it out once. It has crossed over 1M downloads on Playstore, meaning it has something to offer to gaming enthusiasts. The game starts with you being washed ashore on an isolated island. Is that reminiscent of being washed ashore in Pokemon Legends Arceus? Well, you won't be greeted by a Professor here, but the experience will be similar.

Your objective is to survive the harsh environment, capture and train beasts, and make progress by transforming the desolate isle into your own personal dream world. The caught critter will fight for you, similar to the Pocket Monsters. Moreover, these creatures have elemental strengths and weaknesses, which you should consider when attempting to win a challenge.

2) EvoCreo

EvoCreo has 170+ monsters (Image via ilmfinity)

Developer ilmfinity LLC has released a free as well as paid version of EvoCreo. Players can instantly recognize that the developers have borrowed ideas from the Pokemon franchise to design the game. From naming the world to criminal groups called ShadowHive, just like Team Rocket, this title clones the Pocket Monster universe to a greater extent.

EvoCreo is a strategic turn-based RPG title where you challenge opponents for a duel. Not only can you play the game online, but you can also enjoy more than 30 hours of gameplay in its offline mode.

The critters you face share similarities with Pocket Monsters in terms of design, battle power, strengths, and weaknesses. And if you are a Pokemon fan, you will already know how to approach the title and leave opponents to dust.

3) Monster Hunter Stories

Monster Hunter Stories is available on Android, Nintendo 3DS, and iOS (Image via Capcom, Marvelous)

Monster Hunter Stories is a mobile version of the popular Monster Hunter video game series developed by Capcom. The game is set in a world where characters named Heros explore dungeons and environments with their Monsties. Heroes use Riders (rideable critters) to scout dens to find hatchable eggs and get powerful Monsties.

Once you hatch powerful creatures, you can challenge more formidable opponents. The unique thing about Monster Hunter Stories is that even Heroes can battle beasts with weapons. In Pokemon games, on the other hand, trainers do not directly engage in the fight but assist and guide their Pocket Monsters to fight other critters.

4) Neo Monsters

Neomonsters was released on October 22, 2015 (Image via ZigZaGame Inc.)

Neo Monsters and Pokemon games have a similar ranking system, where players can become Champions and Masters, respectively. This may sound familiar to fans of Poke games. On top of that, Neo Monsters' overall gameplay is based on catching, training, and evolving monsters. ZigZaGame Inc. offers more than 2000 fully animated monsters, from which 1000 can evolve.

The evolved ones are the most potent monsters, and you can use them to dominate the real-time PvP battle format. If you follow the motto of “Catch’em all,” you’ll surely enjoy collecting every critter in Neo Monsters.

5) Nexomon: Extinction

Nexomon: Extinction is a classic monster-catching title (Image via VEWO INTERACTIVE INC.)

With over 370+ unique Nexomon (creatures) to capture and tame, Pokemon fans looking to try out a new game can download Nexomon: Extinction. Its storyline is intriguing - the world is on the verge of extinction because of Tyrant Nexomon's destructive actions. It is up to you to restore the balance by joining the Tamer’s Guild unit.

This turn-based RPG title is similar to Pokemon. Here, you’ll have to collect monsters, train and evolve to make them more robust, and face opponents to win exciting rewards. Critters in Nexomon: Extinction have nine different elemental types, similar to the Pocket Monsters universe. With them, you can win fights and gain battle knowledge by correctly using the typings.