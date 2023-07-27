Best moveset for Cradily in Pokemon GO

Adventure Week 2023 is Pokemon GO's latest event on the yearly calendar. The event starts at 10 am local time on July 27, 2023, and goes on till 8 pm local time on August 2, 2023. It celebrates Fossil-based Pocket monsters across all generations of the main series titles. Cradily is one of the creatures under the spotlight for this event.

You can get a Cradily by completing Field Research tasks during Adventure Week 2023 in Pokemon GO. You may also evolve Lileep found via Wild Encounters, to get Cradily. No matter how you obtain one, you must teach it the best possible moves to optimize it for battles. This guide has you covered all the relevant details in that respect.

Best Cradily PvP moveset in Pokemon GO

Steven's Cradily in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best attacks for Cradily in Trainer Battles in Niantic's mobile game will involve a Fast Attack that does good damage while generating energy quickly. As for the Charged Attacks, the first one should consume as little energy as possible while doing decent damage. The second Charged Attack should be your 'nuke option,' which can knock out most opponents in one or two hits.

For Cradily's Fast Attack, you should have Bullet Seed. This Grass-type attack gets the benefit of the same type of attack bonus (STAB) and does 8.7 damage per second (DPS) while generating 12.7 energy per second (EPS).

A close second option is Infestation. Although the Bug-type attack does slightly more damage (9.1 DPS) while generating the same amount of energy, Grass has more offensive coverage than Bug.

As for Charged Attacks, Grass Knot should be your first choice. The attack consumes only 19.2 EPS and does 41.5 DPS.

Stone Edge is the way to go for the second Charged Attack if you want a heavy damage option. However, if you prefer to have two spammy moves instead, you can also go for Rock Slide. Both attacks have advantages and disadvantages, so pick one based on your specific strategy.

Best Cradily PvE moveset in Pokemon GO

Cradily and Shiny Cradily (Image via Sportskeeda)

You want maximum damage output when choosing movesets for PvE battles like Gym Battles or Raids. For Cradily, the Fast Attack with the highest DPS is Acid, a Poison-type Attack. However, depending on who you plan on going up against, Bullet Seed and Infestation can also work.

For Charged Attacks, you want Grass Knot and Stone Edge in the context of PvE battles in Pokemon GO. These moves will allow you to exert maximum offensive pressure.

Is Cradily good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Adventure Week 2023 details (Image via Niantic)

Cradily is a Rock and Grass-type Pokemon. Therefore, it is weak against Bug, Steel, and Ice-type attacks. Cradily only resists Normal and Electric-types. This makes it vulnerable to many common offensive types in Pokemon GO's PvP format.

Fortunately, it is a pretty bulky Pocket Monster, with a base Stamina of 200 and a base Defense of 194. Combined with a base Attack of 152, it can also tank hits and dish them out. As a result, Cradily performs decently in Pokemon GO's Open Great League and specialized formats such as Fossil Cup.

According to PvPoke, Cradily is ranked #70 in the Open Great League, scoring solid victories against most Water-types like Swampert and Lanturn and Flying-types like Noctowl. The Fossil Cup is where it shines, with a rank of #20. Here, it obliterates Water-type critters in the early game as well as the late game.

The Adventure Week of Pokemon GO allows you to get your hands on a solid critter like Cradily. You can also get Mega Tyranitar, Shiny Tyrunt, and Shiny Amaura for the first time in the game.