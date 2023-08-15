Best movesets for Bewear in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players who participate in Stufful's Spotlight Hour event on August 15, 2023, will likely have a Bewear or two. This is thanks to the simplified evolution process provided by increased Stufful Candy gains. Since this is the case, plenty of trainers are likely curious about how capable Bewear can be in battle. Fortunately, this Normal/Fighting-type creature has some upside to work with.

Thanks to its high attack and stamina IVs, Bewear has a few applications in Pokemon GO battles in both PvE and PvP. To be more specific, Bewear can perform well in raids and the Great League. It also has some niche uses in the Ultra and Master League despite being ultimately hamstrung by its CP limit.

If Pokemon GO fans plan to use Bewear in PvE or PvP, they may want to optimize the creature with quality movesets to ensure it's operating at peak performance.

What are Bewear's best PvE movesets in Pokemon GO?

Even though Bewear is a Normal/Fighting-type creature in Pokemon GO, it's best to stick to one elemental type when using it in PvE situations like raids, Team GO Rocket battles, and gym attacks and defense. This is done to ensure that Bewear can trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) to deal high damage output.

For this purpose, it's best to gear Bewear's PvE moveset with Fighting-type moves so that it triggers STAB while still dealing quality damage and good energy generation.

For PvE battles, it's advised to use Low Kick as Bewear's Fast Move and Superpower as its Charged Move. Sure, Drain Punch is an option, but it pales in comparison to Superpower when it comes to damage.

Recommended PvE movesets for Bewear

Low Kick + Superpower

Low Kick + Drain Punch

What are Bewear's best PvP movesets in Pokemon GO?

Regardless of the GO Battle League format, Bewear needs a little more versatility to shine in Pokemon GO PvP. Since trainers won't know their opponents with the same degree of certainty as in PvE battles, Bewear should use multiple different elemental types even if all of them don't trigger STAB.

Even without STAB, having multiple move types allows Bewear to deal super effective damage against many different kinds of opponents. Fortunately, Bewear has access to a great Ghost-type Fast Move in Shadow Claw. Trainers can opt for either Stomp (for neutral damage against most opponents) or Payback to counter Psychic and Ghost-type foes.

Regardless, players will want to combine one of the aforementioned Charged Moves with Superpower so that Bewear can still utilize a Fighting-type STAB attack when it needs to.

Recommended PvP movesets for Bewear

Shadow Claw + Stomp + Superpower

Shadow Claw + Superpower + Payback

Keep in mind that although these moves listed above are recommended, trainers should always stay flexible.

If a suggested moveset isn't panning out for Bewear in either PvE or PvP, players should stay open-minded. They can switch around Fast and Charged Moves to give themselves the best opportunity for success.