Best Pokemon GO PvP catches in GO Tour Sinnoh

With the Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh event right around the corner, many players are preparing for days of catching all sorts of powerful monsters from the modern Sinnoh and ancient Hisui region. In addition to this event, it also marks the exciting debut of the alternate forms of the fan-favorite legends of the region, Dialga and Palkia.

With so many monsters available, certain players may want to narrow down the options to only find those that stand a chance in the game's competitive Battle League. Thankfully, there are tons of potent battlers players can pick up from this event, so let's look at some of the best options available when this anticipated celebration is released on live servers.

Best battlers to look for during the Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh event

Dialga

Dialga as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Of course, Dialga will need to be a creature players pick up during this event. Not only because it is already one of the strongest choices in the Master League but also because its Origin form will possess better stats and the species' signature attack, Roar of Time. This will make Origin Dialga much better than its standard form, but both are worth having.

In addition, Origin Dialga's Roar of Time will come with a secondary Adventure Effect that can be used outside of battle. This effect freezes the timer on consumable buff items like Star Pieces.

Palkia

Palkia as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Like Dialga, Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh will be a monumental event for Palkia. Not only will it be much more common to find, thanks to the many raids it will appear in, but it will also mark the debut of its Origin form. Though its secondary Water typing makes it much less favorable compared to Dialga, it is still a perfect choice, with its Origin form sure to make it even better.

Additionally, Origin Palkia's signature move, Spacial Rend, will also receive an Adventure Effect when used outside of battle. In exchange for resources, Spacial Rend will increase the radius at which the player can encounter wild Pokemon.

Gible

Gible as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gible will not only be available in the wild during select periods of the Pokemon GO Tour Global event but will also be hatchable from 5-kilometer eggs during the occurrence. Gible eventually evolves into Garchomp, one of the many Pseudo-Legendaries that terrorize higher tiers of play in the Battle League.

Players can even get lucky enough to encounter a Shiny Gible through any of the available methods in Pokemon GO. Those participating in the in-person event and purchasing their tickets have an increased chance of finding any Shiny Pokemon, making it worth the money for those who will be in the area when it goes live.

Shieldon

Shieldon's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Finally, the last Pokemon trainers should look out for when building a great battling team is Shieldon. It evolves into Bastiodon, one of the best Steel-types in the Great League as of this writing. As such, players looking to invest their time into this tier of play will not want to miss their chance to get one of the best creatures for free.

Shieldon is a Fossil Pokemon, meaning the opportunities where players get to catch them are scarce. This event will be the best time for Pokemon GO players to find one with optimal IVs for the foreseeable future.